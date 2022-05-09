KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming into the season and throughout the regular season, the Spoofhound golf team made no secret of their goal — qualify for the Class 3 State Tournament as a team. On Monday, they completed that goal and took it a bit further.
Maryville finished as the Class 3, District 4 runner-up — 21 strokes behind 3-time defending state champions Bishop LeBlond and 36 strokes ahead of third-place Kirksville in the 15-team district.
“It is awesome,” Maryville senior Trevin Cunningham said. “We continually improved all year and I really didn’t know what would happen with our district and all that. It is awesome. I really didn’t expect this to happen, but hey, it is a good thing it did.”
That earned them a team spot at state for their top-4 golfers — Cunningham, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott and Jack Dinsdale — but due to a MSHSAA rule change the fifth varsity golfer isn’t allowed to participate unless he qualified as an individual as well — meaning that the team had to finish with all five golfers among the top 22 in the 71-golfer tournament.
So with the team spot secured, the waiting game began as the Spoofhound team waited on picnic tables outside the Hodge Park clubhouse in Kansas City for the final scores to be posted and Marcus Henggeler’s fate to be decided.
“I was so happy when I heard that 93 was the cut and Marcus could go,” Maryville freshman Jack Dinsdale said. “It is awesome that we are all going as a team. We all played good golf today.”
As the final scores tickled in, the excitement grew until it became official. The Spoofhounds would not just send a team to state, but they would send a full team with Henggeler finishing in a 4-way tie for 20th with a 93.
“It is going to be a fun experience especially to go as a whole team,” Henggeler said.
Henggeler’s qualification was the icing on an already stellar day for Maryville who will be sending a team to state for the first time since 2017 when they finished fifth overall.
“It is great,” Maryville sophomore Jacob Scott said. “It wouldn’t be the same if Marcus didn’t go on Monday and Tuesday.
The Spoofhounds were led by Cunningham who qualified for state for the third time — all three seasons he’s had with his sophomore season being canceled. Cunningham carded an 80 to tie for fourth overall, behind LeBlond’s Tim Johnston (71), LeBlond’s Patrick Johnston (78) and Kirksville’s John Boyer (79).
“I was pretty stressed coming into the day, I knew it (missing state) had happened when I was a freshman to our No. 1 and No. 2 then and I didn’t want that to happen,” Cunningham said. “I just tried to stick to what I knew, play my game and I guess it worked.”
Cunningham felt like he left some strokes on the course with his putting and is excited to see if he can do even better next Monday and Tuesday at the Class 3 State Championships at Sedalia Country Club.
“I was getting off the tee really well — I think I only hit one bad tee shot all day,” Cunningham said. “And I was just inconsistent with the putter. I was making some putts, but the longer putts were what I was struggling with.”
The Scott brothers will be making their second-straight trips to state after both qualified last year as freshman. Both say they feel more prepared as sophomores to make the journey.
“Last year, I took it way too seriously,” Ethan Scott explained. “I thought about the score at the end, not the shot I was hitting or just about the round.”
Jacob Scott finished with an 83 to take seventh overall at districts while Ethan Scott was one stroke behind with an 84 and a tie for eighth.
“There are a lot of holes I think I should have had a better score on than what I had coming into it, but that is just how I played today,” Jacob Scott said. “I didn’t play too hot in my opinion, but you are just going to look at it and say ‘Hey, I’m going to state.’ You got to take the positive out of that rather than the negative.”
Dinsdale just missed out on a medal by taking 14th overall, but the freshman was happy to help secure the Spoofhounds’ team spot at state. Dinsdale finished with a 44 on both the front and back nine for an 88.
“I was definitely nervous, but I was ready to go,” Dinsdale said. “My goal at the beginning of the year was to try to make it to state. I fulfilled that goal.”
Maryville goes into state with the third-best district score in Class 3 with their 335 only being behind LeBlond (314) and Father Tolton (303). Last season, LeBlond ran away with the team title, winning by 44 strokes.
Father Tolton is led by returning state champion Christian Rischer. Two of Rischer’s teammates — Jake Thornburg and Chase Knorr — tied him with a 74 for the District 2 championship.
The Class 3 State Tournament is next Monday and Tuesday at Sedalia Country Club with tee times beginning at 8 a.m., both days.
“I know (Dinsdale and Henggeler) will be nervous because state is a different beast, but I think having that (experience for Cunningham and the Scotts) and just the confidence will help everyone,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “… This is a big deal and a big accomplishment. I am so proud.”