WARRENSBURG, Mo. — ‘There is no I in team.’ It's a saying that's been used millions of times by coaches in all sports throughout the years. That was certainly the case for the Spoofhound boys and girls track and field teams as between the two squads Maryville will be sending 20 athletes to the State Track and Field Championships following a dominant performance at the Class 3 District 4 Sectional competition last Saturday in Warrensburg.
Maryville head coach Rodney Bade was ecstatic about his teams' performance and their willingness to do their absolute best.
“Our kids did absolutely awesome,” he said. “I can't point out a single kid who came into their competition today that looked at the list and said 'Well, I'm not going to qualify so I'm just going to go through the motions.' There was none of that. They just went for it.”
There were several shining examples of that as the boys won sectionals for the second year in a row and the girls came in second as a team, although no team hardware was awarded.
The first example was senior Jesus Flores who volunteered to step into the 4x200m boys relay race for sophomore Dylan Meyer who was injured all week and was not even sure if he could race. That 4x200-meter relay team ended up qualifying for state by coming in third. Meyer later raced and qualified for state in two events.
Junior Ava Dumke overcame a stomach illness she suffered from Saturday morning to qualify as well.
The most shining example was the 4x400-meter girl's relay team, where two members decided to forgo a chance at individual glory in events heading into the postseason with another deciding at the meet to skip her event to do what is best for the team.
“They just poured it on the line,” Bade said.
Bade said these team-focused efforts of giving their all to help another team member is something that he was hoping for out of the athletes and gives them all the credit.
“It's putting forth effort for each other,” he said. “It's what we try to build with that culture. You never know if you're going to get there and then you see examples like that.”
There were several winning performances from the Spoofhounds at sectionals.
Flores won the high jump with a height of 1.9 meters. He was also the lead runner on the winning 4x400-meter relay team that also consisted of Dylan Masters, Bradley Deering and Meyer as they finished with a time of 3:29.53.
Keaton Stone won two of the three events he entered. The senior had a winning distance of 13.47 meters in the triple jump and a leap of 6.72 meters in the long lump.
Deering won the 1600-meter run as the sophomore had a time of 4:31.18.
Winning was also a theme on the girls side as junior Ella Schulte won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.94.
The girls 4x200-meter relay team of Brylee Acklin, Jillian Bagley, Kora Grow and Isabella Kinderknecht won with a time of 1:47.27.
Other state qualifiers for the girls include Acklin individually in the 100-meter hurdles (third place) and 300-meter hurdles (second place) with times of 16.09 and 46.28.
The aforementioned 4x400-meter relay team of Kinderknecht, Avery Derr, Meah Schommer and Acklin who came from behind in the most exciting race of the day to take second place with a time of 4:11.89.
Despite the illness, Dumke had a third-place throw of 38.08m.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Payton McGinness, Schulte, Bagley and Grow qualified with a time of fourth-place time of 51.59.
For Acklin it was all about the team performance as she expressed excitement for her team events as well as qualifying alongside Schulte in the hurdles.
“We really trust each other and pushed each other and we each knew that we wanted to do it for our team,” the freshman said.
There were also multiple qualifiers on the boys side.
Meyer placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.08 and Flores finished in third place time at 51.86.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Masters, Connor Blackford, Colton Berry and Deering were second with a time of 8:18.85.
Sophomore Carson Sterling is going to state as well after a second-place throw in the discus of 44.92 meters.
Masters was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.20.
In the 3200-meter run, Blackford took third with a time of 9:55.77. The junior also placed fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:33.
The 4x200m team of Wyatt Garner, Tuan Jacobson, Delton Davis and Flores finished third with a time of 1:32.07.
Garner also qualified in the long jump as the junior with a third-place distance of 6.09m.
Flores, who admittedly had “an exhausting day” was thrilled to contribute to the overall team environment. Looking back on when he began competing in track and field the overall team growth and the number of competitors advancing to state has him ecstatic.
“It's insane,” he said. “I'm really excited.”
The Maryville coaching staff could not hide their joy as the meet was going on as Spoofhound after Spoofhound qualified.
“It speaks to the kids doing things for each other and doing things for the team and trusting in us coaches,” Bade said. “The numbers are absolutely awesome. We're just really happy for them and really excited.”
The Class 3 State Championships begin on Friday and finish on Saturday in Jefferson City.