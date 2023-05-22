DSC_0146.JPG
Buy Now

Maryville junior Ella Schulte runs the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday in Warrensburg. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — ‘There is no I in team.’ It's a saying that's been used millions of times by coaches in all sports throughout the years. That was certainly the case for the Spoofhound boys and girls track and field teams as between the two squads Maryville will be sending 20 athletes to the State Track and Field Championships following a dominant performance at the Class 3 District 4 Sectional competition last Saturday in Warrensburg.

Maryville head coach Rodney Bade was ecstatic about his teams' performance and their willingness to do their absolute best.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags