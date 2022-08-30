22-09-01 MHS Golf Brinley.jpg
Maryville junior Brinley Conn, right, fist pumps as Cailyn Auffert makes a putt on Monday at Mozingo Lake. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound golf team took second in Monday’s home best-ball tournament.

The Hounds placed three golfers in the top-10, all three of which played this summer in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series.

