MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound golf team took second in Monday’s home best-ball tournament.
The Hounds placed three golfers in the top-10, all three of which played this summer in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series.
“That does make a difference,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “That series pays off for us if they play in it.”
Junior Cailyn Auffert took second in the tournament behind East Atchison’s Alex Barnett. Auffert shot an 85 despite getting off to a slow start with an eight on No. 1.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Auffert said. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Auffert was paired with junior Brinley Conn for the best-ball portion of the tournament which took the best score from a golfer on each hole to make a team score and finished second over with an 84.
“It was very fun,” Auffert said. “We both have similar personalities, so it was pretty fun. We definitely had a good time out there.”
Savannah’s Mollee Olszowka was third overall and Maryville junior Lauren Jaster shot a career-best 90 to take fourth in the 65-golfer field. The 2-time state qualifier had a 42 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine.
She says handling the emotions of golf is where she’s made the most strides since her freshman season.
“I just need to get better at moving on to the next shot,” Jaster said. “I was doing good on the front, but then I fell apart a little bit on the back. That affected my score for a couple holes.”
Jaster played with fellow state qualifier Casey Phillips, who shot a 112 to tie with Conn for 14th in the tournament.
Freshman Alayna Pargas capped her first varsity tournament with a medal as she finished 10th with a 105. The goal for Pargas was to stay relaxed in her first tournament.
“Today, I focused on having fun and not putting the extra pressure on myself,” Pargas said. “I had fun playing with Alana and just focused on having fun.”
Pargas played with junior Alana Crawford, who shot a 122 to finish tied for 32nd.
Ainsley Watkins led the other group for Maryville in her first tournament in nearly two years after having surgery on her torn labrum.
Watkins served as the team manager last year while she was recovering, but said nothing compared to competing alongside her teammates again.
It was fun to be back and a part of the team,” Watkins said. “Even though I was a part of the team last year, it wasn’t the same as getting to go out and compete with everybody. It has been a tough recovery, but I’m getting back into it.”
Watkins ended up shooting a 116 to tie for 23rd overall.
Maggie Webb played alongside Watkins and finished with a 121 to tie for 30th.
“Oh, she is a hoot,” Watkins said. “Maggie just makes everything more fun.”
All eight Maryville golfers finished in the top half of the field on Monday as East Atchison edged out Maryville for the tournament title and Savannah took third.
Maryville is in Cameron on Wednesday before returning home for a match against Mid-Buchanan next Tuesday.
