CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville junior point guard Caden Stoecklein has been the straw that stirs the Spoofhound drink for the last two seasons. Stoecklein leads the team in points and assists this season.
On Tuesday, Stoecklein was limited by an injury, but the rest of the Spoofhound roster stepped up in support of their ailing star in a 49-39 win over Lawson (7-12) in the Cameron Tournament.
The win sets Maryville (8-8) up for a rematch with Smithville (11-5) on Thursday night for a spot in the Cameron Tournament championship game. Maryville beat Smithville 54-47 in the Savannah Tournament, but Smithville was without several players who were playing in the football state championship game.
In the first quarter on Tuesday, Keaton Stone and Stoecklein each had seven points as Maryville jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Maryville set the tone with its pressure defense and senior Drew Burns picked up Lawson’s ball-handlers full court and made them work.
“Defense has just always kinda been my thing,” Burns said. “I take pride in my defense and just make it fun. That is how I do it.”
Blake Katen scored on an assist from Stone and Stone added a free throw to open the second quarter and pushed the lead to 17-6.
Lawson closed the gap with a 12-3 run to end the half and cut the halftime margin to 22-20. The Cardinals tied the game at 22-22 to open the third quarter.
“We started off hot and we were really good defensively,” Burns said. “In the second quarter, we started taking bad shots. In the locker room, we talked about how we can’t take those early shots — we have to move the ball a little more and take those ones that are higher percentage.”
Burns and Stoecklein immediately answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Stone scored off a Spencer Willnerd assist for an 8-point lead.
Lawson responded with a 3-pointer, but Maryville freshman Peyton McCollum answered with a 3-pointer of his own.
The teams traded baskets until Stoecklein ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beater in the lane, but came down awkwardly and limped to the bench with an injured groin. Stoecklein played limited minutes in the fourth quarter, but his supporting cast responded to put the game away.
Sophomore Delton Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to McCollum for a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter.
“There was a play where we moved the ball, Delton Davis got on o-board and kicked it out to Peyton for a wide-open three,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “That is the type of shots we want. And Peyton drained it.”
Stone kept the momentum going with a break-away dunk, and then Burns ran the fast break with Stone and threw a pass off the backboard which Stone put in for two more points.
“They hype everyone up,” Stone said of dunks. “They get everyone going. It is nice to take it when you get the opportunity because everyone gets hyped.”
Burns added two free throws to increase the lead to 46-30 and essentially end the game. Lawson finished with a 9-3 run to make the margin closer.
“We went on a nice little run,” Burns said. “Threw a nice little lob to my friend Keaton Stone over here.”
Stone finished with a team-high 15 points. In addition to the high-flying plays, Stone showcased some of his post moves in the game.
“He works on post moves every day,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Now lets go ahead and get them in a game and let's go score inside."
Caden Stoecklein had 12 points while McCollum had six and Derek Quinlin and Burns each had five. Karen added four and Willnerd had two.
Maryville will play Smithville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“Our defense has to stay on top of things,” Stone said.
Maryville 59, Savannah 46
Maryville picked up a 59-46 win over Savannah last Friday at the Hound Pound. Caden Stoecklein led all scorers with 28 points.