23-02-23 Wrest Sadler6.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville coach Tyler Nickerson, center, high-fives freshman Sadler Viau after Viau won a match at last month's district tournament in Excelsior Springs. Nickerson was named the team's new head coach last week after Adrean Eskew, right, stepped down at the end of the season. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School wrestling program had one of its biggest influxes of talent in years this season with 10 freshmen joining the program and nearly doubling the size of the team.

With head coach Adrean Eskew stepping away from the program, the team needed a new leader, but the Spoofhounds didn’t have to look far as the school announced the hiring of Tyler Nickerson last week as the head wrestling coach as well as a social studies teacher.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags