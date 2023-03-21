MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School wrestling program had one of its biggest influxes of talent in years this season with 10 freshmen joining the program and nearly doubling the size of the team.
With head coach Adrean Eskew stepping away from the program, the team needed a new leader, but the Spoofhounds didn’t have to look far as the school announced the hiring of Tyler Nickerson last week as the head wrestling coach as well as a social studies teacher.
“We obviously had a great season,” Nickerson said. “I feel like we took leaps and bounds this year and I’m excited to keep it going. … We are looking to keep the kids moving in the right direction and keep that train of momentum going forward.”
Nickerson is a graduate of Moberly High School where he wrestled, and is graduating from Northwest Missouri State this spring after doing his student-teaching at Maryville High School this year. He says he is excited to stay in the community.
“Maryville just feels like home to me at this point,” Nickerson said. “I’ve been here for going on five years, and it really just has a piece of my heart, I can’t lie to you. It just has that pull to it — Maryville really does.”
Nickerson is also excited to continue to work with the young group of wrestlers in the Spoofhound program after spending the past two seasons as an assistant.
“The relationship that I have with the kids is already stellar, and I feel like that is a really strong base to have,” Nickerson said.
“I’m 100 percent so excited for this new young core that we have, it is going to be the new face of Maryville wrestling. These kids are the future. I know a lot of them had a tough season, just being a freshman wrestling in that varsity lineup, but I tell them, ‘Guys, if you stick with this, in the next four years, your senior year, it is going to be you guys leaving with a team trophy from the state tournament.’ I tell them that. The potential for this young core is limitless.”
The former heavyweight wrestler at Moberly worked with Maryville heavyweight Kort Watkins the past two seasons and Watkins was able to cap his career with a fourth-place finish at state.
Nickerson hopes that success at the state tournament becomes more of a trend moving forward for Maryville as he brings lofty ambitions into the program.
“My ultimate goal is to bring a team trophy back from the state tournament,” Nickerson said. “… That is my ultimate goal, but my overarching goal is to have these kids continue to love wrestling, continue to love to get better at something they care about and just continue to keep working harder to become better young men and women."