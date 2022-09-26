CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville golf team turned in a dominant Monday afternoon performance to win its first Midland Empire Conference championship since 2018.
The Spoofhounds shot a 365 as a team while Savannah was second with a 412. Chillicothe was third with Cameron, Bishop LeBlond, Benton, St. Pius X and Lafayette rounding out the tournament.
“I’m so pleased,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “I’m just as happy as I can be. It was a great day.”
The Hound depth was on full display as Ricks has the luxury this year of having more quality golfers than the five varsity spots allow her to play. On Monday, the five who took on the course in Cameron were juniors Cailyn Auffert, Casey Phillips, Ainsley Watkins and Lauren Jaster along with freshman Alayna Pargas.
Auffert ended up winning the tournament by seven strokes over Savannah senior Mollee Olszowka. Auffert shot an 83. Their places were flipped last season with Olszowka winning by five strokes.
“She’s my rock,” Ricks said. “She keeps her cool. A bad shot doesn’t bother her — she goes to the next shot. She is the best I’ve ever had at just going to the next hole. It was between her and Mollee, I knew that going into it.”
This season, Auffert wasn’t going to be stopped and had all of her strokes working all day long. With the district tournament just two weeks away on October 10 in St. Joseph, Auffert feels like she is playing her best golf of her life.
“I’m feeling good,” Auffert said. “This is definitely the best I’ve ever played. Overall, my putting and around the greens has gotten better and it’s definitely taken some strokes off my score.”
Auffert eagled the par-5 at No. 11.
“I had a good drive, it went down the fairway,” Auffert said. “Then there were two trees that I had to go between. I hit a hybrid shot and it got on the green. I didn’t think it would be on the green, but it magically was. It was on the fringe so it was probably a 10-foot or maybe more putt, and it went in, magically.”
Speaking of the entire team, Auffert’s teammates where not far behind her on the leaderboard. Junior Casey Phillips was third overall in the tournament and shot the best 18-hole score of her life with a 93.
“I’m very happy,” Phillips said. “As a team, I think we all did well and individually, we all placed.
“I just didn’t get in my head. I think I’ve figured out the mental game and just moving on from one shot to the next.”
Phillips and Watkins have been closely competing in the last few tournaments with Watkins shooting a career-best 93 in their last tournament. The two are good friends, but also competitive and Phillips said in to fun to push each other.
“I love the competition — it makes me strive to do better,” Phillips said.
Watkins was just a stroke behind Phillips with a 94 to take fourth in the tournament. This has been a comeback season for the junior after she missed her entire sophomore season with injury and said she wasn’t sure if she’d make the varsity lineup again.
“Coming off injury and remembering how bad it was to not even be able to play, it makes me thankful to just be able to play at all,” Watkins said.
Once she started practicing, Watkins was surprised at how quickly she got back to where she was and quickly began improving.
“When I started to get better, I got better fast,” Watkins said. “When I got going, it was going again. I practice so much more than I did freshman year. Freshman year, I never played on weekends. Now I play every single day of the week. I definitely feel like I’ve earned how I’m scoring.”
Watkins was ill during the tournament on Monday, but still pushed through for her fourth-place finish.
“I feel bad because I did throw up, but I feel good about how I played,” Watkins said with a laugh.
Jaster is the team’s No. 2 golfer this season behind Auffert and although she was unhappy with her 95, it still earned her fifth place in the tournament. Pargas finished tied for sixth with a 98 overall.
The Spoofhounds have a busy two weeks before districts with a home meet with LeBlond and Lafayette on Tuesday, trips to St. Joseph and Savannah on Thursday and next Monday before another home meet next Tuesday.
Chillicothe Invitational
The Spoofhounds won the Chillicothe Invitational last Thursday by 34 strokes over Chillicothe. There were 15 teams in the tournament.
Auffert took second in the tournament with an 84 while Jaster was third with a 86. Watkins took sixth with a 93 and Phillips tied for seventh with a 94.