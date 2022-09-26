22-09-29 MHSGolf Cailyn3.jpg
Midland Empire Conference champion Cailyn Auffert sets up for a putt on Monday at Cameron. Auffert won the individual title and led the Spoofhounds to a conference championship as a team. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville golf team turned in a dominant Monday afternoon performance to win its first Midland Empire Conference championship since 2018.

The Spoofhounds shot a 365 as a team while Savannah was second with a 412. Chillicothe was third with Cameron, Bishop LeBlond, Benton, St. Pius X and Lafayette rounding out the tournament.

