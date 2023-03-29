MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds were dealt a 6-3 loss to Savannah last week to open the season, but since that disappointment, Maryville (2-1) bounced back in dominating fashion with back-to-back sweeps of Cameron and Benton.
“They knew they needed to come out and really get themselves together,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “And they have done it the last two matches. Benton is a real good team and getting a win 9-0 is really good.”
Tuesday’s match with Cameron was Senior Day as the Spoofhounds celebrated Colby Bowles, Eli Hawkins and Nathan Yocum. The Hounds didn’t play anyone in both doubles and singles which allowed Yocum and Bowles to team for an 8-2 doubles win.
“I played with Nathan yesterday and it was pretty cool to play with someone who started as a freshman like myself, and we got to play our senior game together — and we won,” Bowles said.
Kristian Mendez, Landon Baker and Will Sheil each earned 8-0 singles wins over Cameron while George Groumoutis won 8-1. Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples won the No. 1 singles match 8-1.
The Spoofhounds got right back to work on Wednesday against Benton. The team was without No. 1 player Mendez, but their depth is something they take pride in and it was on display in the 9-0 victory.
“Everyone moving up and being able to play one position higher really worked well for us,” McGinness said. “We even have a couple more that I wish we could get some good varsity experience too, because I do feel like we are a deep team.”
Teale and Staples were dominant with a 8-1 No. 1 doubles win and Groumoutis and Baker were just as good with an 8-1 victory in No. 2 doubles.
“No matter what, if we lose one player, we will still put our full effort in no matter what,” Bowles said. “We are still pretty dominant as a team.”
The best doubles match of the day was No. 3 match where the Spoofhounds paired a freshman and a senior. Bowles and Sheil are familiar with each other’s game after practicing together in the offseason.
“Me and Will played over the summer about two or three days a week,” Bowles said. “So we’ve got some chemistry, but the wait of the winter time and coming into this season, we haven’t played as much.”
The duo got off to a slow start, but got rolling with 6-straight points for an 8-3 win to provide the doubles sweep.
“Communicating is the key in this sport if you are playing doubles,” Sheil said.
The momentum continued in singles play with Groumoutis, Staples and Baker each winning 8-0. Teale and Bowles each earned 8-1 wins.
Once again, Sheil found himself in the most exciting match of the day. The freshman had an awkward challenge with the soft-hitting Christian Stewart, but Stewart simply returned the ball and waited for Sheil to make a mistake.
“Just hitting it over and not going for the game-winning shots,” Sheil said was his adjustment. “Just keep it up."
Stewart’s style worked early as it tested Sheil’s patience and the Cardinal No. 5 player built a small lead. Sheil was able to hang in the match though and found his groove late to score the final three points of the match for an 8-6 victory.
Sheil improves to 3-0 in singles play. Staples is the only other undefeated Spoofhound in singles with a 2-0 record.
“Will is a strong player,” McGinness said. “He takes direction well. He is willing to work on improving his game all the time. I am very proud of him and how well he has stepped up into a varsity role.”
Maryville goes back on the road Thursday with an MEC match at Lafayette. The Hounds will be back in St. Joseph next Tuesday at Bishop LeBlond before completing their St. Joseph trifecta with a match at Benton on Thursday.