23-04-07 MHSTen Colby4.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Colby Bowles serves against Benton on Wednesday at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds were dealt a 6-3 loss to Savannah last week to open the season, but since that disappointment, Maryville (2-1) bounced back in dominating fashion with back-to-back sweeps of Cameron and Benton.

“They knew they needed to come out and really get themselves together,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “And they have done it the last two matches. Benton is a real good team and getting a win 9-0 is really good.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags