Maryville sophomore Ryesen Stiens surveys the Savannah defense on Wednesday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The streak in football gets more attention, but the Spoofhound girls basketball team has been building its own impressive winning streak over their rivals to the south. Maryville stretched that streak to 12 on Wednesday night with a comfortable 51-30 victory in the Savannah Tournament.

The Spoofhounds wasted no time in showing their defensive improvement from last game one when they allowed 68 points to Chillicothe. Sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle came up with a steal early, kicked ahead to Anastyn Pettlon who collapsed the defense and found Jalea Price for a 3-pointer.

