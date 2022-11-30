SAVANNAH, Mo. — The streak in football gets more attention, but the Spoofhound girls basketball team has been building its own impressive winning streak over their rivals to the south. Maryville stretched that streak to 12 on Wednesday night with a comfortable 51-30 victory in the Savannah Tournament.
The Spoofhounds wasted no time in showing their defensive improvement from last game one when they allowed 68 points to Chillicothe. Sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle came up with a steal early, kicked ahead to Anastyn Pettlon who collapsed the defense and found Jalea Price for a 3-pointer.
“The girls are doing an amazing job of buying into the effort and the grittiness that it takes to play defense,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley.
It was the Price and Rylee Vierthaler show early on as they combined to score the game’s first nine points. Pettlon hit a step-back 3-pointer to push the lead to 12-0 before Savannah got its first points six minutes and 20 seconds into the game.
“That is exactly what we wanted to focus on after the Chillicothe game — defense, defense, defense,” Vierthaler said. “Keep them out of the paint and box out. … I think that is what really showed and made the difference in this game.”
Vierthaler hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and push the margin to 15-2. Savannah battled to end the half and the halftime lead was 19-9.
Maryville (1-1) pulled away from its rivals in the third quarter with the Rylee-to-Rylee connection paying off early in the third quarter with Hornbuckle scoring the first four points of the half.
“Our focus was box outs and defense and I think we improved on both,” Hornbuckle said.
Hornbuckle’s role has grown from a player on the back end of the rotation last season to a starter in her sophomore year.
“I’ve really focused on working on my shooting and improving my defense,” Hornbuckle said.
Vierthaler continued to feed her teammates and back-to-back assists to Price pushed the lead to 35-14 midway through the third quarter. Vierthaler’s scoring was there with 21 points in the game, but her passing is an area she has worked to improve this season.
“Rylee’s leadership really stood out,” Obley said. “She is not only scoring points and creating assists, but she is communicating and helping the girls understand where to be.”
Aside from Vierthaler’s 21, Price finished with 12 while Pettlon had seven, Addison Weldon and Hornbuckle had four and Alyssa Cunningham had three.
After the struggles the team had against Chillicothe in the opener, the Spoofhounds were happy to get right back on the floor against another MEC opponent.
“It feels really good, especially after starting our season with a loss, to come back and get a win,” Vierthaler said.
Nodaway Valley girls 58, North Nodaway 33
The Thunder advanced to the Platte Valley Invitational girls championship with a 58-33 win over North Nodaway on Wednesday.
Nodaway Valley junior Sydney Marriott led the team with 21 points including five 3-pointers. Savanna Marriott added 13 while Ava Graham had 10, Paige Hanson had seven and Paidyn Linville had five.
North Nodaway was led by Lauren Herndon with 13 points and Jacquelyn Cline with 10. Saryn Brown had eight and Elaina Renfro had three.
North Nodaway will play DeKalb for third-place on Friday at 4 p.m., while Nodaway Valley will play St. Joseph Christian for first at 7 p.m. Both games are at Bearcat Arena.
Nodaway Valley boys 63, St. Joseph Christian 41
The Thunder boys will be joining their girls in playing on Friday night in the championship at Bearcat Arena. Nodaway Valley rolled to a 63-41 semifinal win over St. Joseph Christian.
Kayden Conn had 21 points to lead the Thunder while Bracxten Rohlmeier had 13, Blake Bohannon had 10, Preston Jenkins had nine, Michael Cook had seven and Ethan Rohr had three.
The Thunder play Stewartsville-Osborn for the title at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Northeast Nodaway boys 36, Bishop LeBlond JV 33
The Bluejays finished the PVI with a fifth-place finish after a 2-1 week with a 36-33 win over Bishop LeBlond’s JV on Wednesday.
Worth County girls 43, Pattonsburg 41
In the only area game of the night in the Albany Tournament, Worth County’s girls earned their first win of the season with a 43-41 win over GRC rival Pattonsburg. The Tigers will play Stanberry for fifth on Friday.