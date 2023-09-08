MARYVILLE, Mo. — Neither Maryville nor Chillicothe were very happy with how they played in Week 1 with the Spoofhounds losing to Blair Oaks and the Hornets losing to Marshall. Both teams bounced back with big Week 2 victories, and as the teams enter the Midland Empire Conference season, they look to continue that momentum.
“I think it is a very similar start to both seasons,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Their first game of the year, I don’t think they probably played their best. They really made a lot of improvement between Week 1 and Week 2. That is concerning when you think about a team that is as big and as talented as they are.”
For Chillicothe, their success last week in a 42-26 win over Kirksville came on the backs of their two experienced running backs and massive offensive line.
“We are a really young team, but our young guys can play,” Chillicothe coach Chad Smith said.
Just like Maryville’s Delton Davis made big plays in the running, passing and return game against Harrisonville, Chillicothe senior Javon Kille was that guy for the Hornets. Kille ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, had a 73-yard receiving touchdown and added 13 carries for 84 yards.
Kille is part of a two-headed monster in the Hornet backfield with junior Silas Midgyett running for 118 yards on 20 carries.
“They are very downhill runners,” Webb said. “They get north and south quickly. They are very physical. They are good-sized running backs. With what they do, they are just on you before you know it. I think that is their strength — getting vertical yards.”
While those two get the statistics, it is the offensive line that powers much of what Chillicothe does — headlined by 6-foot-3, 310-pound junior Bo Smith, the head coach’s son.
“What they do on offense is very difficult to defend because they really do a good job of possessing the ball and kinda controlling the clock,” Webb said. “… They will really limit your offensive possessions just because they do such a great job of smash-mouth, old-school football.”
As with any run-heavy team, Webb says a key will be for the defensive backs not to get sucked in and give up a big play-action pass. Last week, quarterback Cayden Larson completed two passes, a 73-yard touchdown and a 26-yard touchdown.
“It is just different,” Webb said. “It is different than what you see week in and week out. It is different than what we’ve seen the first two weeks of the season. That poses a new challenge. They are throwing it more from some spread formations than they’ve done in the past.”
For the Spoofhounds, the continued focus offensively will be developing their balance. That balance is both with the areas of the field they attack in the passing game and with developing the run game.
Senior Colton Eighmy got going in the run game more last week with eight carries for 39 yards. Cooper Gastler, Tucker Turner and Davis each had rushing touchdowns.
“That balance is important,” Webb said. “… When you put all of it together, we had a very good rhythm. And that is what I talk about when we talk about rhythm — not being one-dimensional in either way.”
The Hornets and Spoofhounds will kick off at 7 p.m. in Chillicothe with the projected temperature at kickoff being 79 degrees and it getting down to 71 by 10 p.m. There is no rain in the forecast on Friday.
“This is going to be a very challenging MEC schedule that we will play here for a few weeks and then we get the joys and benefits of playing Lutheran North Week 7,” Webb said. “… It is going to be a week in, week out challenge and a week in, week out test. All we are focused on is Chillicothe, but the MEC is going to be a fun race to follow this year.”
Smith agrees on the strength of the MEC.
“Our conference is just super competitive,” Smith said. “It is tough. Even some of the teams that don’t have the greatest records, you have to show up and play if you want to win.”