MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Midland Empire Conference football season for the Maryville Spoofhounds kicks off on Friday night with the Chillicothe Hornets making the road trip to the Hound Pound to visit the Hounds.
“Of course it is a big game, everybody circles that one,” Chillicothe coach Chad Smith said. “I guarantee there will be a lot of people there on Friday.”
The Hornets (1-1) are a team who came into this season with plenty of expectations. They climbed to No. 6 in the PrepsKC Media Ranking for Class 3 last week while Maryville was pegged at No. 10. Chillicothe suffered a 40-14 loss at the hands of Kirksville last week.
“We didn’t have our best game Week 2 — just some things that we can get fixed,” Smith said. “We had a lineman out and had to move some guys around. We got better as the game went on, but it didn’t start off too well for us.”
Smith says he expects to have his full offensive line this week in Maryville.
The Hornets represent a big, physical opponent for the Spoofhounds who will test them in the trenches.
“When you look at the way Chillicothe runs the football, it is like standing on the railroad tracks with the freight train coming right at your face,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “A freight train loaded down with a lot of steel and heavy material. They are dominant and they are huge. Their offensive line is the biggest offensive line that we’ve played this year, and that is after playing two really good, physical teams.
“They are dominant and their backs are big. … They are big and strong and very physical in the run game.”
Despite the loss last week Cayden Potter was able to run for 145 yards against Kirksville — giving him 242 for the season. Silas Midgyett has also been dynamic with 116 yards rushing this season.
“We had a lot of guys coming back,” Smith said. “We still have a lot of young linemen. We are really big up front, but we also have three sophomores starting so there are some growing pains there — just getting guys to block the right guy. That is a little bit of what we had going on this last week, just replacing our tackle at the last second.”
Griff Bonderer gives the Hornets a multi-sport athlete at quarterback who was a big-play specialist against Marshall in Week 1, completing just four passes, but seeing them go for 120 yards. Tight end Max Wagers was his go-to target with 106 yards including a 68-yard touchdown.
“It is not a huge secret, but it is just one of those things where we have to be more physical and we have to be able to do the things that we do to win the ballgame,” Smith said.
Special teams was also dynamic for Chillicothe in the opener with Javon Kille taking the season-opening kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown.
With the running game being such a focus for the Hornets, the Spoofhounds will count on their linebackers to make plays on Friday like they have done through the first two weeks. The Hounds have a veterans group on the second level with seniors Macen Shurvington and Cooper Loe joined by junior Delton Davis.
“All three of those guys have done a really good job this year of listening to Coach (Jacob) Vollstedt, reading their keys and they set the defensive front,” Webb said. “Macen is a really good leader. … Being a senior, Macen is very smart and he listens to what Coach Vollstedt says. Cooper is obviously very physical and plays with great effort. He is a very good tackler and very active around the ball. Delton is the junior of the group and didn’t really play much behind Kyle Stuart as a sophomore, but he was still getting better every week.”
Normally, the Chillicothe and Maryville game can be counted on getting done in less than two hours with both teams loving to run the ball and keep the clock rolling.
Maryville featured its passing game the last two week with Derek Quinlin throwing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns. Smith knows that Maryville is still very capable of grinding a game out on the ground if it needs to, however.
“They always run that Wing-T well,” Smith said. “They maybe haven’t done it as much, but they still have the skill to do it — buck sweep and criss-cross and then their play-action game is tough. Then they are coming out and throwing the ball a lot better out of spread formations. They were good at it last year, but they took it up another level so you have to be able to defend multiple receivers.”
Friday night will be Senior Night for eight Spoofhound seniors with Caden Stoecklein, Drew Burns, Keaton Stone, Kort Watkins, Spencer Scott, Riley Brown, Loe and Shurvington,