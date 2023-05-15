23-05-18 MHSSoc Ingram.jpg
Maryville freshman Jersey Ingram hugs her sister Presley Ingram after the junior scored her first goal of the season in Monday's district win over Lafayette in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville got its postseason journey underway on Monday evening in Cameron and started off with a emphatic 7-0 victory over Lafayette — matching their regular-season performance against the Irish.

“I thought we played well,” Maryville senior Katie Weiss said. “We definitely could have done better. The ball moved fast.”

