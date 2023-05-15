CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville got its postseason journey underway on Monday evening in Cameron and started off with a emphatic 7-0 victory over Lafayette — matching their regular-season performance against the Irish.
“I thought we played well,” Maryville senior Katie Weiss said. “We definitely could have done better. The ball moved fast.”
Lafayette (4-15) came in as the seven seed and a team with just four wins, but prides itself on its defense, only being mercy-ruled once this year. They stacked the defensive end of the field to attempt to slow down the Spoofhound offense.
Maryville (12-6) dominated possession, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the first 16 minutes of the match. Weiss changed that with a shot from distance with 23:40 left in the first half.
“I saw the space in the middle and I shot with my laces which is something that Coach (Jesus Gonzalez) told me to do,” Weiss said.
With 15 minutes left in the half, Spoofhound leading scorer Jalea Price was able to get her first goal of the match.
Junior Presley Ingram fired a shot with 10:23 left in the half. The midfielder hadn’t scored this season after primarily serving a defensive role in the regular season, but moved into a bigger offensive role late in the season as the Hounds reshuffled the lineup.
Ingram surprised herself with the shot that floated right over the Irish keeper’s leaping attempt to make the save.
“Basically Halle (Buck) moved up and I moved back, and she passed back,” Ingram said. “… I just took one touch and shot it, and I’m not going to lie, I was shocked myself.”
Price added her second goal of the half to make the halftime margin 4-0.
Senior Kennedy Kurz got into the scoring column with 31:11 left in the game and the Spoofhounds began to get their reserves some district tournament experience. Freshman Jersey Ingram scored with 14:30 left for a 6-0 lead.
“I did shoot with my laces like Coach told me to,” Jersey Ingram said.
Ingram has shifted roles this season as well going from a more attacking role to a defensive one and has excelled. Her three older sisters — Stephanie, Shanna and Presley — have all primarily played defensive roles in their careers.
“It was really different playing back more, cause I can’t go up as much,” Ingram said. “… But I enjoy being able to play with my defenders.”
Freshman Jayda Buck capped the scoring with 13:02 left as she finished a cross for a 7-0 victory.
Senior Abby Swink and junior Tatum Burson combined for the shutout in goal.
The Spoofhounds advance to Wednesday’s semifinal in Cameron against Benton, who defeated Savannah 7-1. St. Pius X against Excelsior Springs is the other semifinal at 5 p.m., on Wednesday with the Spoofhound and Cardinal matchup at 6:45 p.m.
“Fast passes, running into the space, making runs and shots,” Weiss said of the keys as the Hounds move deeper into the tournament.