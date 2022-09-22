MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds did not play well on Friday night in their first Midland Empire Conference loss to St. Pius X. The team out-gained the No. 3 team in Class 3 and were more effective moving the ball much of the game.
But penalties and special-teams mistakes haunted the Spoofhounds in a 34-27 loss to the Warriors in Kansas City.
“Everything I saw on film confirmed the way I felt after the game,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “That is three-straight years where St. Pius has out-played us in the games to win.”
Going into Week 5, the Spoofhounds are set to focus on themselves this week and making strides for the rest of the season.
“What this team and what we’ve done as a program is we find a way to get better after a loss,” Webb said. “When you lose a game like Blair Oaks, I think we came back in Week 2 and played better in a lot of phases of the game. We continued to build on that against Chillicothe. We did some things really, really good on Friday night against St. Pius, but when you play the caliber of team that they are — and give all credit to them, they beat us.
“Our focus for Cameron will be going 1-0 and doing the standards and process football — focusing a little more on the run game, focusing a little more on special teams and field position. The turnover margin, which we’ve done so well at, well we turned the ball over and St. Pius didn’t.”
On the schedule this week is a trip to Cameron to face the 1-3 Dragons who are coming off a 42-0 loss to Chillicothe and a 45-6 loss to St. Pius X the week prior. With Savannah looming next week, the schedule makers gave the Dragons the four top-ranked teams in the MEC to open its conference slate.
The Dragons (1-3; 0-2 MEC) are led by first-year coach Wes Bell, who came to Cameron after two seasons at El Dorado High School (Kansas). Before that Bell spent 16 years as a college coach including a four-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Central Missouri under Jim Svoboda and two years at Missouri Western under Jerry Partridge. At Western, he had the second and third ranked defenses in the MIAA during his seasons.
“The community of Cameron should be really excited about having Coach Bell coaching them,” Webb said. “He brings a full culture to a football program. He brings an identity. They are flex-bone on offense and it takes a while for that kind of system to get into its rhythm with its timing and option attack. So what I have seen in the first four weeks is that the amount of improvement they’ve made has been immense. Every week, you can see them getting better.”
Bell also has more Maryville and MIAA ties with his oldest son Gavin Bell being a true freshman at Northwest Missouri State after he was an all-state player for his father at El Dorado.
For the Spoofhounds (2-2; 1-1 MEC), they will look to bring a balanced offensive attack into Cameron with Derek Quinlin continuing to excel at quarterback, but the running game getting a little more involved as the season goes on. Seniors Cooper Loe, Drew Burns and Caden Stoecklein lead that push as runners who have also been effective as receivers.
“That is a really good combination with a 3-back effect,” Webb said.
The game on Friday will kick off at 7 p.m., at Dave Goodwin Field in Cameron.
“We need to go over there and find a way to get a win,” Webb said.