22-09-22 MHSFB offense.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's Caden Stoecklein (3), Derek Quinlin (4), Wesley Snead (56) and Lucas Vierthaler (72) look to the sideline last Friday in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds did not play well on Friday night in their first Midland Empire Conference loss to St. Pius X. The team out-gained the No. 3 team in Class 3 and were more effective moving the ball much of the game.

But penalties and special-teams mistakes haunted the Spoofhounds in a 34-27 loss to the Warriors in Kansas City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags