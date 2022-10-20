MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Friday night gives the Maryville Spoofhounds their first chance to secure a championship this football season. Friday’s opportunity is the Midland Empire Conference championship, which a win over Lafayette will secure them a share of.
Maryville, Savannah and St. Pius X each have one loss in conference play this season with Savannah and St. Pius X playing each other on Friday. A win over the Irish secures the Spoofhounds a share of the conference along with the winner of the game in Savannah. It would be Maryville’s first MEC title since 2019.
“We haven’t done it in a couple years and the last time that we did it here in Maryville, these seniors were freshmen,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “When you think about opportunities and goals that you set forth at the beginning of the year, to be able to do that is a big deal.”
The Irish are 0-8 this season and are coming off a 40-0 loss to St. Pius X and a 50-6 loss to Cameron. The Irish will be the No. 7 seed in the Class 3, District 8 Tournament. If St. Pius X beats Savannah, Maryville would likely be the No. 2 seed and have a rematch with Lafayette the following week in the playoffs.
If Savannah beats St. Pius X, the Spoofhounds would jump over the Warriors in the district standings and jump Savannah due to their head-to-head 39-28 win last week — making them the No. 1 seed and giving them a first-round bye next week.
“The message going to Lafayette is to go win a conference championship,” Webb said. “Then we can see where we sit in the playoffs. We are going to have to go through this conference again, one way or another, to get out of districts. So let’s finish the conference off the right way and after this Friday night, we will see where we sit with districts.”
The Spoofhounds will hope to see their explosive offense led by junior quarterback Derek Quinlin continue to shine on Friday night. The Hounds are averaging 41.9 points per game this season and have scored at least 39 points in all but two games this year.
The Spoofhounds are no strangers to offenses that can put up points, but over the years, that has been with a run-heavy approach out of the Wing-T formation. That was a system that Webb inherited from Chris Holt along with offensive coordinator Matt Houchin when he became the head coach in 2012.
“It was a successful team, I didn’t inherit a team that needed a schematic changeover on offense or defense,” Webb recalled. “With my experience being on the defensive side of the ball, I turned to Matt Houchin and said just keep doing what you’ve been doing. He has taken that and really evolved it.”
Webb trusts Houchin with the offense, and this season, that has included a shift to more of a spread, passing offense around Quinlin. The team has filled the field with talented pass catchers including receivers Delton Davis and Wyatt Garner, slot targets Caden Stoecklein and Drew Burns and tight end Cooper Gastler.
“What we run is a lot of Wing-T principles and that is our base offense,” Webb said. “When you look at our developmental programs, our middle school and youth leagues, it is based out of the Wing-T. What Coach Houchin has done through the years is really a great job of taking advantage of what skill sets we have. … I just tell him to go score points and don’t turn the ball over. However you do that is up to you and he’s done a great job of doing that.”
The spread passing game has also given running back Cooper Loe room to rumble in the power running game.
Maryville certainly hasn’t abandoned the Wing-T staples either as they have consistently mixed that in — giving opponents a lot to prepare for as the playoffs approach. The offensive line has stepped up as well with Kort Watkins, Landon Liebhart, Wesley Snead, Owen Wonderly and Lucas Vierthaler.
“You see it each week,” Webb said. “We work on it each week. Two of our big drives against Savannah were based out of Wing-T formations. Cooper Loe running the football and towards the end of the game, Drew Burns having a counter criss-cross. Some of the throws Derek made and a great catch by Wyatt was out of the Wing-T formation. I think you see throughout every game and what it does is — it is very difficult to prepare for when you have so many different sets and different plays offensively to prepare for.”
The Maryville and Lafayette game kicks off at 7 p.m., on Friday at Lafayette’s Alumni Stadium.