Maryville junior quarterback Derek Quinlin throws a pass against Savannah last Friday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Friday night gives the Maryville Spoofhounds their first chance to secure a championship this football season. Friday’s opportunity is the Midland Empire Conference championship, which a win over Lafayette will secure them a share of.

Maryville, Savannah and St. Pius X each have one loss in conference play this season with Savannah and St. Pius X playing each other on Friday. A win over the Irish secures the Spoofhounds a share of the conference along with the winner of the game in Savannah. It would be Maryville’s first MEC title since 2019.

