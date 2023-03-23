MHS Baseball.jpg
Buy Now

MARYVILLE BASEBALL - Shown from left, first row: Cash Dew, Connor Moore, Cooper Lynn, Kolby Scadden, Tyler Parsons, Jonah Long, Ben Jaster, Ben Houtchens, Ambrose Sandusky-Ury, Cain Bowles; second row: Weston Tally, Braden Wallace, Wesley Endicott, Gavin McAtee, Tanner Turner, Grant Smail, Canon Creason, Augustus McCollough, Alex Conley; third row: Cooper Gastler, Drew Burns, Carter Phillips, Adam Patton, Peyton McCollum, Don Allen, Riley Brown, Cooper Loe, Blake Baten, Boston Hageman, Spencer Scott and Aikley Nicholson.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Maryville got to a district championship game last season, breaking though for the first time since 2017, but unlike 2017, the Spoofhounds came up short in the district final. With eight returning starters in 2023, the Spoofhounds are looking to hang their first district championship banner since 2017.

“We know that we have a good defensive team — we showed that last year,” Maryville senior Blake Katen said. “It was a big loss with Connor (Drake), but I think that some of our younger guys will step up. I have faith that they will.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags