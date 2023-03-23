Maryville got to a district championship game last season, breaking though for the first time since 2017, but unlike 2017, the Spoofhounds came up short in the district final. With eight returning starters in 2023, the Spoofhounds are looking to hang their first district championship banner since 2017.
“We know that we have a good defensive team — we showed that last year,” Maryville senior Blake Katen said. “It was a big loss with Connor (Drake), but I think that some of our younger guys will step up. I have faith that they will.”
One of the team’s leaders on the diamond is senior catcher Adam Patton who spent his first season as the team’s catcher last season and finished as the best catcher in the Midland Empire Conference. The first team All-MEC selection batted .371 last season.
“The past three years have kinda flown by,” Patton said. “I am really excited. We have a lot of talent on the team. I think we will do a lot of good things this year.”
Patton will have a veteran pitching staff to work with this season with seniors Cooper Loe and Katen as well as sophomore Peyton McCollum and Patton.
“It is really good just having a deep staff because we don’t have to worry about arms getting sore and not having anyone to throw,” Katen said.
Loe was a second team All-MEC selection last season with a 3.27 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 19 walks. The shortstop when he isn’t pitching, Loe hit .392 last season with a team-high 11 extra-base hits.
“You can never have too much pitching,” Loe said. “I think it is great to have as many live arms as we have. I’m excited to see some of those younger guys come in and throw a little bit. It is going to be great.”
McCollum excelled with his off-speed pitches as a freshman and finished with a 4.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
After rotating in for the outfield last year, McCollum may see a more everyday role this year and may factor in to the infield group which looks to replace super-utility player Connor Drake.
Katen gives the Hounds a lefty option on the mound, but has also proven to be one of the best hitters in the MEC. The second team All-MEC first baseman led Maryville with a .451 batting average and a .577 on-base percentage.
“I got all that confidence from last year and then me working out with some of these guys during the offseason, I kinda dragged all of them in with me just to work on some stuff and get more confidence with all of them,” Katen said. “... We (the seniors) have made a good bond over the four years and I think we’ve gotten a lot closer over these years.”
The right side of the infield adds another All-MEC selection with honorable mention second baseman Canon Creason coming off a freshman campaign where he batted .338 with a .472 on-base mark.
“Canon works out a lot,” Katen said. “I drug him in (to workout), so I know he’s got it. ... Canon is going to step up a lot. P-Mac (McCollum) had a really good pitching season last year. I know he didn’t get that many fielding opportunities, but he has improved a lot and I’ve seen it.”
Cooper Gastler returns after starting at third base last season to round out the infield.
The outfield will be anchored by junior Don Allen in center field where he was one of the best defensive players in the conference and was selected as an honorable mention All-MEC outfielder.
Senior Spencer Scott adds to that experience in the outfield following a strong district tournament and an all-district selection. Boston Hageman also returns to the lineup after being the team’s left fielder last season.
“Our main goal this year is to win districts and we will have to beat teams like Savannah and win conference,” Scott said.
The Spoofhounds return plenty of experienced depth too. Senior Riley Brown returns to the team while senior Drew Burns is rejoining the team after competing track and field last year.
“I’m very excited to work with my teammates and see how well we can do throughout the season,” Brown said.