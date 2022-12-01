SAVANNAH, Mo. — Balance was the name of the game on Thursday night for the Spoofhounds in their second-straight win over a Class 5 school to begin the season.
Maryville (2-0) advanced to the championship game of the Savannah Tournament with a 63-53 win over Kearney (1-2) as six different Spoofhounds had at least seven points, led by senior Caden Stoecklein with 14 points.
“When it shows on the stat line and we have people scoring 10 or 12 across the board, it makes us so hard to guard,” Stoecklein said. “If someone is not having their night, someone else is having it.”
The Spoofhounds wasted little time getting after it on Thursday as Derek Quinlin went between two Bulldogs to secure the opening tip and found Stoecklein on the wing for the game’s first 3-pointer just seven seconds in.
The second 3-pointer followed just seconds later as senior Keaton Stone buried one on the Hounds second possession for a 6-0 lead. After the team’s traded baskets, the Bulldogs answered with a run to tie it at 10-10 then 12-12, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Quinlin and Stoecklein followed by a Stoecklein layup pushed the margin to 20-12.
From there, the Spoofhound defense was simply suffocating, forcing turnovers and just making life miserable for the Kearney ball handlers.
“Our focus has been defense and stopping teams from getting on runs and scoring,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Having defensive presence and presence just makes the other team flustered and makes them not able to make shots that they normally would. Our defense leads to us scoring offensively.
“We have kids who aren’t the biggest, but they can guard 1-5. We had Drew (Burns) and Peyton (McCollum) both take charges. They aren’t the biggest dudes, but they can guard in the paint. Our help-side has been so much better this year. We’ve communicated so much better this year and that makes all the difference.”
The Spoofhounds play an undersized lineup this year with either four or five guards on the floor at all times, but they’ve used their quickness to their advantage in the first two games defensively.
“Defense makes basketball fun for me, but the rest of our team now is really picking up the pressure on teams and it is making it a lot harder for teams to score,” Burns said.
The lead grew to 29-14 on a Keaton Stone bucket early in the second quarter and ballooned to 42-21 at halftime as Peyton McCollum capped the half with a 3-pointer.
The teams exchanged points for much of the third quarter, but back-to-back Quinlin 3-pointers pushed the lead to 56-33 late.
The Bulldogs, coached by former Northwest Missouri State star Dillon Starzl, fought back in the fourth quarter and went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 13. After Delton Davis briefly halted that run, Kearney went on a second 10-0 run to cut it to five points with just over a minute left.
The Spoofhounds settled down and Stoecklein could Davis for an and-1 play and Stoecklein scored again to provide the final margin of victory at 63-53. The senior point guard says the late scare wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“It is definitely big for us, especially super early in the season, and to still come out with the win is incredible,” Stoecklein said.
In addition to Stoecklein’s 14, Quinlin had 11, Stone and Burns had nine, Davis had eight and McCollum had seven. Lucas Vierthaler hit a three and Matthew Walter had a layup.
“We got scorers across the board and none of us care about the points — all we care about is the win,” Burns said.
The Spoofhounds will play Hogan Prep for the championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Hogan Prep beat Smithville 73-67.
“Looking at this tournament, we are one of the smallest teams in it, if not the smallest team,” Stoecklein said. “So coming out and winning this at the beginning of the year against bigger schools would be incredible for our confidence and just show people what Maryville is really about this year."
Platte Valley girls 55, King City 44
The Platte Valley girls beat King City 55-44 on Thursday night in the Albany Tournament semifinals behind 24 points from Maggie Collins.
Brylie Angle added 12 while Aubrey Mattson had nine, Maleeah Bliley had six, and Kali Redden and Christina Turpin each had two.
Platte Valley boys 73, Worth County 29
Platte Valley’s boys rolled into the Albany Tournament championship game with a 73-29 win over Worth County on Thursday night.
Worth County will play for third in the Albany Tournament at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday while Platte Valley will play in the championship at 2:30 p.m.
Northeast Nodaway boys 49, North Nodaway 40
The Bluejay boys took fifth in the Platte Valley Invitational with a 49-40 win over North Nodaway.
North Nodaway was led by 11 for Mason Richardson and 10 for Ethan Fry.
The Jays were paced by 31 for Dylan McIntyre and nine for Drew Dack.