MARYVILLE, Mo. — When it is all said and done, Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler will go down as two of the most-celebrated players in Spoofhound history, but 30 seconds left in a tie game with the 2-time defending state champions, they and their teammates trusted a sophomore averaging just 3.3 points per game with the biggest shot of the season to that point.
“She has put so much time in the offseason in,” Vierthaler said. “She deserves to take that shot and she should.”
The ball found Ryesen Stiens in the short corner with 29 seconds left and the sophomore didn’t hesitate from a spot she’s been practicing from all summer. The ball found nothing but net and two defensive stops by the Spoofhounds on the other end provided the 36-34 victory.
“I was super nervous, but I take that shot a lot,” Stiens said. “So I was like, ‘I’ll just let it fly.’”
The matchup of the game came at the forward spot where Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins and Vierthaler battled throughout the night with great defense as Vierthaler had five points and Collins had four.
“It was really fun watching two college-basketball level players just battle it out,” Maryville coach Kelly Obey said.
Collins only attempted three shots the entire game and none in the first half as Vierthaler hounded the 2-time All-State selection.
“I can’t take all the credit for that,” Vierthaler said. “It was my teammates. We talked beforehand that every time a post gets it, we use the word digging, so we are basically collapsing on her so she can’t make her move or do what she wants to do."
The first quarter was a lesson in three being worth more than two. Pettlon, Jalea Price and Vierthaler each hit 3-pointers as Platte Valley made three 2-pointers and Maryville held a 9-6 lead.
The teams traded baskets during the second quarter with Aubrey Mattson scoring to tie the game at 16-16 for Platte Valley, but Stiens scored with eight seconds left in the half to put the Hounds up 18-16 at the break.
Collins’ first basket was a midrange jumper midway through the third quarter to put Platte Valley up 22-21.
“We schedule these for a reason,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We will be able to point out some things that will make us better."
Pettlon hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and keep Maryville’s 2-point margin they had at the half.
Maryville increased its lead to 32-28 on a feed from Price to Rylee Hornbuckle with just under five minutes to go. Platte Valley junior Brylie Angle answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.
Pettlon scored her final points of the night to make it 34-31.
Maryville had the ball with under a minute left and the 3-point lead, but Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber came up with a steal and layup while being fouled. She made the free throw with 41 seconds left to tie the game.
“It was great to see, because she had been out and missed the last few games,” Pedersen said. “She battled back.”
That set the stage for Stiens to hit the biggest shot of her career, a shot that proved the difference.
“Everyone just had to remind themselves that it was ok, the game wasn’t over yet,” Stiens said. “We had the ball.”
Pettlon finished with a game-high 17 points while Hornbuckle had seven. Angle had 13 points to lead Platte Valley and Mattson had six.
“It feels pretty good,” Pettlon said. “They are such a good team and it feels good to end that losing streak of two years.”