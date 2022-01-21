St. JOSEPH, Mo. — The season has had its growing pains for the Spoofhounds with a roster made up mostly of freshmen. The young roster has also gotten everyone’s best shot as the defending undefeated MEC champions.
After dropping heartbreakers on late rallies to Lafayette and St. Pius X in the first two conference games of the season, Maryville (9-6; 1-2 MEC) faced a road trip to Class 2 No. 5 Bishop LeBlond who had a 14-2 record.
In a game where the lessons learned were evident, Maryville started fast and finished strong for a 57-51 victory in Grace Gymnasium in St. Joseph.
“It is what we’ve talked about every day for the last couple weeks,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “When you build a lead, how do you keep that lead and how do you find a way to win? So for our girls to learn from our past 3 games, and to be able to show the composure they had and close out that game was a ton of growth for us.”
The tone was set from the opening tip as it went to freshman Jalea Price who went right to the basket for two points and a 2-0 lead two seconds into the game. The first quarter was some of the best basketball the Hounds have played this season and Price capped the big quarter with a 3-pointer for a 15-9 lead after eight minutes.
“After coming off earlier, like two really close losses and then this past win (over East Buchanan), I think that gave us some momentum coming into this game,” Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler said. “… We came into this like ‘it is going to be a fight,’ and it was.”
Bishop LeBlond fought back in the second quarter and took a 20-19 lead. Anastyn Pettlon who had just three points late in half caught fire from there.
It began with a base-line drive where she took contact and finished the shot for an old-fashioned 3-point play. After LeBlond hit a shot to retake the lead at 23-22, Pettlon finished the half with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 25-23 lead.
LeBlond had been incorporating its zone defense to attempt to slow down the Spoofhounds, but just as former coach Quentin Albrecht would often lean on his assistants including Obley for ideas, Obley leaned on her assistants at halftime and Chase Tolson came through.
“The adjustment that we made at halftime is a credit to Coach Tolson,” Obley said. “He changed our spacing and he changed the way that we moved and cut through their zone. And the girls followed through and played the game plan very well."
Tolson’s design opened things up for the Spoofhounds’ two leading scorers and Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler took advantage in the third quarter. They began the half with a 12-2 run with Vierthaler scoring seven and Pettlon scoring five to take a 37-25 lead.
“Just spacing out the floor and setting screens,” Pettlon described the offense. “Ryesen (Stiens) did a good job down at the block. That is a game-changer when she is down there. They have a whole other person to guard and it leaves us wide open on the outside.”
LeBlond switched its defense and fought back with a 13-3 run behind senior 5-foot-11 big Kianna Herrera. The transfer from Benton had seven points during the run.
Maryville knew going into the game that slowing down Herrera was the key to having success defensively. The Eagle star had 20 points, but Spoofhound sophomore Ava Dumke made things difficult for her all night.
“Ava did really well, she worked really hard,” Vierthaler said. “I think our key in this game was just boxing out. There were a lot of offensive boards so we just wanted to focus on that.”
Pettlon capped the third-quarter scoring by drawing a foul on a 3-pointer and knocking down all three foul shots. Herrera opened the fourth quarter with 5-straight points and the game was knotted up at 43-43.
The teams traded baskets before Dumke converted a 3-point play with 3:19 left to put Maryville up 48-45.
The Eagles answered back with two Herrera free throws and a basket by junior Shae Lewis with 2:04 left to put LeBlond up 49-48.
After an empty possession for Maryville, LeBlond got the ball back, but Vierthaler came up with a steal and finished a layup with 80 seconds left to regain the lead for good.
“Our coaches just kept telling us to stay calm, have confidence and keep composure,” Vierthaler said. “I think that is what we really did.”
Pettlon knocked down a free throw for a 2-point lead. After a stop, Dumke gathered the rebound and quickly got it to Pettlon, who hit two more free throws. After LeBlond threw the ball away, the Spoofhounds went back to Pettlon who hit two more from the charity stripe for a 55-49 lead.
Herrera hit two foul shots on the other end with 13 seconds left, but Price went 2-for-2 from the line with 10 seconds left to seal the 57-51 win.
Pettlon led all scorers with 25 points while Vierthaler added 15 and Price had nine. In addition to her stellar defense on Herrera, Dumke had six points. Freshman Ryesen Stiens had two points to round out the scoring.
“The growth that we’ve seen in this freshman class is unbelievable,” Obley said, citing the supporting cast’s ball-handling. “For Ryesen to play with that type of confidence and for her to show that she can have the ball in her hands, and can make the right reads and decisions, shows a lot about her character and the way that she practices everyday.”
Herrera had 20 for LeBlond while Lewis had 10.
Maryville will try to carry its momentum into the Cameron Tournament where the Spoofhounds are seeded third and will open pool play with Northeast (KC) on Tuesday.
“I think it is our biggest win of the season so far,” Obley said.