SAVANNAH, Mo.. — Savannah has a lot of tape to remove from the walls of their school after Maryville’s 12th-straight win in the Highway-71 Showdown on Friday night.
The Savannah football Instagram account shared a couple pictures earlier this week of the letter ‘M’ being taped over with X’s around the school. The post was titled “Xaryville Week!”
The elimination of ‘M’ was meant as something to get the Savannah students fired up for the game, but after Maryville (5-3, 4-1 MEC) earned the 39-28 victory, it was the Spoofhounds who said the social media chatter surrounding the game motivated them.
“Coach (Matt) Webb was talking about, ‘forget about districts, forget about conference, this is rivalry week,’ and Savannah came into this game 7-0,” Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein said. “They had a lot of confidence and they are a good team. Shout out to them, but we knew we were the better team and we came out and executed. And we are bringing back the Highway-71 Showdown sign.”
For the first play, Maryville’s offense was clearly in no mood to be slowed down. Senior Cooper Loe took the first play six yards then junior Derek Quinlin went deep to his favorite target Delton Davis for a 39 yard gain. On the next play, Quinlin dropped a perfectly thrown corner route into Stoecklein for a 7-0 lead.
“Derek is such a great quarterback,” Stoecklein said. “He makes plays even when there aren’t plays to be made. Playing with him is amazing because he finds us when we are open.”
Savannah (7-1, 4-1 MEC) answered with its own passing game, gaining chuck plays on three-straight throws to Alex Hopper totaling 54 yards. The team capped its drive with a 5-yard Truman Bodenhausen touchdown run on a jet sweep.
Quinlin wasn’t slowing down though and immediately found Davis for 45 yards to begin the next drive. He picked up a third-and-12 with a 22-yard scramble then Loe punched in a 3-yard touchdown to regain the lead.
“It is just a great honor to play for this team,” Quinlin said. “We all give it our all. We really wanted this sign and we came out here and did it.”
Savannah star running back Cade Chappell got involved in special teams and ran the kickoff back to Maryville’s 26. It took a 9-play, 26-yard drive, but on fourth-and-goal, Chappell powered in a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game again.
Offensive pass interference gave Maryville a first-and-25 on the ensuing drive and the Hounds turned it over on downs to give Savannah its first chance for a lead.
Loe made certain that didn’t happen as Savannah went back to its rollout passing game and Maryville countered by sending Loe on a blitz. Loe made the sack, forced a fumble and recovered to get the ball back to the offense.
“Those things kinda flip the script when you are in a game against two high-powered offenses,” Webb said. “… We adjusted and that is where Cooper got it triggered on the boot and got the fumble. That was big.”
Loe carried the ball five times on the next drive with the last being a 6-yard touchdown run with 4:39 left before half. Savannah attempted to answer, but Wyatt Garner was able to intercept an Ethan Dudeck pass and keep Maryville in front 21-14 at the half.
“Dudeck pump faked to my guy and when I saw him pump fake, I drove the route,” Garner said. “And the rest is history.”
After Savannah punted to open the second half, Maryville’s offense kept rolling and Stoecklein sprinted in for a 37-yard touchdown to give Maryville its first 2-score lead at 27-14.
Dudeck answered with a 46-yard heave to Zayden Snapp to pull his team back within six. Dudeck was not going to be able to match Quinlin’s throwing ability though and Quinlin went deep again to Davis for a 41-yard completion and capped the drive and third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown to Garner on a scramble drill.
“We just have to go with the quarterback,” Garner said of the scramble drill. “Wherever he goes, we go. And we just make plays on our own and he makes plays on his own. It just all comes with chemistry.”
After a Savannah 3-and-out, a 38-yard Quinlin-to-Drew Burns pass highlighted a Spoofhound drive which ended in a 1-yard Loe touchdown for a 39-21 lead.
Savannah added a late touchdown with 90 seconds left to make the final score 39-28. Over the 12-game winning streak for Maryville, the Highway-71 Showdown has never been within one score.
“We’ve had the Highway sign for a lot of years, but I wanted to see us be able to win a game with passion and just for the love of playing football against a good football team,” Webb said. “That is an undefeated team, and our guys came down here with the mindset to win it and play with passion.”
Quinlin finished the 16-for-21 with 271 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite was Davis with six catches for 145 yards. Loe had three rushing touchdowns while Stoecklein added another.
“Certainly glad I’ve got No. 4 (Quinlin) playing for us,” Webb said. “He made a lot of plays tonight with his arm, made some plays with his legs, and distributed the ball well. A lot of big plays.”
The Spoofhounds can secure a share of the MEC championship next week with a win at Lafayette (0-8, 0-5 MEC). Savannah will play St. Pius X (6-2, 4-1 MEC) with the winner of that game also claiming a share of the MEC. Because of the way district seeding works, Maryville would benefit most in the seeding by a Savannah win over St. Pius X which would likely make Maryville the top seed in districts.
“Coming off a hard loss, it is always great to have all the confidence back and just start rolling again,” Loe said. “We go right into Week 9 with Lafayette and then right into playoffs.”