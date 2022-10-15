22-10-20 MHSFB 71 Keaton.jpg
Maryville players, including senior Keaton Stone (right), celebrate with the Highway-71 Showdown Sign on Friday night in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo.. — Savannah has a lot of tape to remove from the walls of their school after Maryville’s 12th-straight win in the Highway-71 Showdown on Friday night.

The Savannah football Instagram account shared a couple pictures earlier this week of the letter ‘M’ being taped over with X’s around the school. The post was titled “Xaryville Week!”

