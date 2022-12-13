22-12-15 Wrest Maven7.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Maven Vette flexes after pinning Penney's Jeffery Wilson on Tuesday at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville wrestling program welcomed 10 freshmen to the program this season — half the roster. With the influx of talent and filling out numbers being half the battle, the Spoofhounds have started the season with a 7-0 record.

Maryville reached that 7-0 mark on Tuesday evening with its home opener against Stanberry, Southwest Valley and Penney at the Hound Pound.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags