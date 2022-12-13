MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville wrestling program welcomed 10 freshmen to the program this season — half the roster. With the influx of talent and filling out numbers being half the battle, the Spoofhounds have started the season with a 7-0 record.
Maryville reached that 7-0 mark on Tuesday evening with its home opener against Stanberry, Southwest Valley and Penney at the Hound Pound.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve started,” Maryville first-year coach Adrean Eskew said. “Record-wise, it looks pretty good. For the young guys and the inexperienced guys, it has been good to see them fight. Now that we are getting a little deeper into the season, it is going to be interesting to see them take that next step."
The opening dual with Penney proved to be the most competitive of the night with Maryville holding off the Hornets for a 42-35 victory.
One of the veterans for the Spoofhounds was able to get the dual turned around as Penney led 14-6 through four matches. Junior 132-pounder Tucker Turner got on his offense early and often against Penney junior Johnny Morrison.
Turner had two takedowns in all three periods before finally sticking Morrison to his back in the third period for the pin.
“Saturday after I lost in the championship match (at the Lenox Tournament), the coaches had me take more shots on my feet, so that is what I tried to do today and it worked,” Turner said.
Freshman Sadler Viau gave Maryville the lead for good in the dual with a first-period pin in his 165-pound match against Hunter Nixdorf.
The next match was one of the night’s most entertaining as Maryville’s Maven Vette and Penney’s Jeffery Wilson went into the third period tied, but Vette secured a takedown following an escape to take a 7-4 lead before pinning Wilson with five seconds left on the clock.
“We’ve been working so much cardio this season that I am in way better shape than I’ve ever been,” Vette said. “… That last few seconds, I worked in the cradle.”
Vette was one of two seniors in the lineup for Maryville on Tuesday and he has embraced a leadership role with this young group.
“Being able to not only tell people what I’ve experienced and what the coaches mean by certain things, but being able to tell what helps me get things to click and helping them get it too, it is great,” Vette said. “Once I’ve helped the new people, it helps me to get better as well.”
The second dual for the Spoofhounds pitted them against Stanberry. Stanberry didn’t have any wrestlers over 144 pounds on Tuesday, so the Spoofhounds rolled to a team victory, 66-12, but there were several entertaining lighter-weight matches.
Tucker Turner continued his perfect day, needing just 16 seconds to pin his opponent.
“Right when I shot, I knew the half was there,” Turner said. “So I cupped the head and I just took it and it was a pin.”
Freshman 106-pounder Blake Wallace capped the dual with a pin. The light-weight freshmen on the team have been an area that has impressed Eskew.
“It is nice to have 106-pounders and 113-pounders, because a lot of teams don’t have that,” Eskew said. “And it is really nice to have ones that will compete for you. That’s what we’ve been able to have.”
In the final dual of the evening, a couple of the Spoofhound veterans bounced back from losses earlier in the day as Maryville beat Southwest Valley, 48-36.
Tanner Turner got things started against the Timberwolves with a pin and Tucker Turner followed that with a takedown clinic before registering his third pin of the day.
“I feel like I wrestled smart,” Tucker Turner said. “I know I’m good on my feet.”
Senior heavyweight Kort Watkins capped the evening with three quick takedowns before pinning Southwest Valley’s Sawyer Wilkinson.
The Spoofhounds will have another quad on Thursday at Stanberry as they will face Lafayette, Albany and Stanberry.
Lenox Tournament
On Saturday, the Spoofhounds competed in the Lenox Tournament. Senior Kurt Watkins won the heavyweight title.
Tucker Turner and Cash Dew were second at 132 pounds and 113 pounds respectively. Blake Wallace was third at 106 while Brody White and Tanner Turner were fourth at 106 and 126 respectively.