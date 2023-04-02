PLATTSBURG, Mo. — It had been at least 15 years since the Maryville baseball team won six of its first seven games of the season. The records on MSHSAA.org extend back to 2008 and never show a Spoofhound team with a 6-1 record.
The 2023 Spoofhounds (6-1; 1-0 MEC) accomplished that on Saturday and added a trophy on top of it with a dominant 16-0 4-inning victory over host Plattsburg (6-4) to win the Plattsburg Tournament.
“We played great,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “We were a little slow in both games, but we picked it up quickly.”
Senior Adam Patton held down the Tigers, who were Class 2’s third-place team last year, with no hits and no walks allowed in his four innings along with seven strikeouts. The lone base runner came on a hit batter in the first inning.
“I was feeling good,” Patton said. “Started off a little slow, but everything was working for me. All my pitches — I was throwing strikes and had some good movement on them.”
While Patton was in a rhythm from the beginning, the Spoofhound bats took a couple innings to get going, but when they did, they didn’t stop. Seniors Cooper Loe and Spencer Scott each reached base the first time through the order, but did not make it past first base.
In the third inning, that changed and it started with No. 9 hitter Cooper Gastler singling up the middle to lead-off the inning. Canon Creason and Patton quickly followed suit with singles to load the bases.
“We just started waiting back on the ball, making better swings and getting it up the middle,” Patton said.
Loe hit a sharp grounder to shortstop and two runners scored on the Tiger error. The hit parade continued with Blake Katen, Don Allen and Peyton McCollum all singling before the Tigers got their first out of the inning — but by that point, six runs had been scored.
“Once that one first guy gets a hit, I think everyone just relaxes a little bit more,” Loe said. “I think once everyone starts to have a little bit more fun and just settles in and doesn’t think about it as much, I think that is when all of our success comes in.”
The Hounds weren’t done as Boston Hageman added an RBI single and Gastler was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Patton hit an RBI double and Loe connected on a 2-run single to make the score 10-0.
“Once we started hitting, they kept a-coming,” Plackemeier said.
Patton retired the Tigers quickly with a 1-2-3 fourth inning, which would end up being his last as the offense got back to work.
“I think he did a really good job of competing today and putting everything just on or just off the plate,” Loe said.
McCollum and Gastler singled while Loe doubled to set the table for Katen who’s 2-run single was the walk-off hit for the Hounds in the 16-0 win.
Loe finished 3-for-4 against Plattsburg while Patton, Katen, McCollum and Gastler each had two hits.
While the Plattsburg Tournament trophy won’t affect the conference race or likely district seeding, it gives the Spoofhounds plenty of momentum heading into a busy week where they host East Buchanan on Monday, travel to Savannah on Tuesday and host Cameron on Thursday.
“It is great to play tournaments,” Patton said. “It helps your team get a rhythm and gain some confidence, especially if you win them. It is great for us.”
Maryville 6, Maysville 2
The offense started slow against Maysville in the semifinals as well with the Wolverines (4-3) grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a Spoofhound error.
Hageman and the defense limited the damage until the bats could get going in the third inning with two outs. As the lineup turned over, Creason connected on a single and Patton hit an RBI double. Loe reached on an error which put the Hounds in front 2-1.
“We got after each other,” Allen said. “Held each other accountable and we started hitting and cleaning stuff up and took care of business.”
Maysville answered with a 2-out hit of their own in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
The pitchers controlled the game from there with Katen coming in with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game tied.
Katen was dominant with 2 1/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts.
“I just wanted to get out of that inning and those innings, focus on hitting and scoring those runs,” Katen said.
Maryville broke through in the top of the seventh with Maysville going to its bullpen and bringing in a harder thrower. Hageman singled and Creason doubled with one out. Patton reached on an infield single and two runners scored on an error.
Allen provided the final score with a 2-run, 2-out single.
“At the very beginning, it was hard for us to sit back,” Allen said. “They switched pitchers the final inning and we timed him up perfectly.”
Hageman, Patton and Creason each had two hits. Hageman’s final pitching line was 4 2/3 innings with five hits, five strikeouts and three walks.
“I think our pitching staff is doing great,” Loe said. “Coming out here and using three guys today, it was great. … We were just going out there, throwing the ball and having fun.”