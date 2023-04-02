23-04-07 MHSBB BlakeAP.jpg
Maryville senior Blake Katen celebrates with the Plattsburg Tournament trophy on Saturday in Plattsburg. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — It had been at least 15 years since the Maryville baseball team won six of its first seven games of the season. The records on MSHSAA.org extend back to 2008 and never show a Spoofhound team with a 6-1 record.

The 2023 Spoofhounds (6-1; 1-0 MEC) accomplished that on Saturday and added a trophy on top of it with a dominant 16-0 4-inning victory over host Plattsburg (6-4) to win the Plattsburg Tournament.

