MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville fell short against top-ranked Blair Oaks last week in the season opener and will look to avoid the 0-2 start that they got off to last season.
Harrisonville (0-1) will be looking to do the same thing — coming off a loss to Class 5 No. 4 MICDS last week. The Class 4 Wildcats beat Maryville for the first time since 2004 last season with a 28-20 victory.
“Harrisonville is a tradition-rich football program, similar to Blair Oaks,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
Maryville comes into this week as the No. 8 team in Class 3 with No. 10 Chillicothe and No. 1 St. Pius X scheduled for the next two weeks.
“It is going to be an exciting year,” Webb said. “We have to correct those mistakes that happened Friday night and clean up our game, and we are going to have a good football team.”
Harrisonville will bring one of the state’s top running backs to Maryville with sophomore Nathan Reynolds. Last season, Reynolds served as the complement to his older brother Jace Reynolds for much of the season, but against Maryville was at his best with 16 carries for 201 yards.
With Jace Reynolds at Truman State, Nathan Reynolds is now the bell cow for the Wildcats and despite a lopsided 31-2 loss last week, Reynolds flashed the same explosive ability he showed against Maryville last season.
“He is extremely talented,” Webb said. “He broke a run last week for maybe 60 or 70 yards against an MICDS team that is extremely athletic and fast on defense. He is physical and fast, just like his older brother. It is going to be a group tackling effort.”
Harrisonville also brings a new coach, but a familiar one, to Maryville with Brent Maxwell returning to the sidelines after leading the Wildcats from 2014 to 2018 including the 2016 state championship season.
“You can kind of see in Week One, they changed a little bit from what they have done the last few years,” Webb said. “… They are very good at running the football, they’ve got an option attack and on defense, they are big and strong.”
Slowing down the Wildcat offense will start in the trenches with a Spoofhound defensive line that flashed in a tough matchup against Blair Oaks, but is looking to establish a consistent presence against Harrisonville.
“The thing I was pleased with was their effort,” Webb said. “Being able to continue to go after a bullet like a Dylan Hair play after play after play as well as the other surrounding cast that they have, it wears you out. … I was very pleased with our effort. We need to continue to focus on our technique and our tackling.”
Webb says this week in practice, Maryville will focus on themselves after seeing plenty of areas to focus on with the Blair Oaks tape.
“Defensively, we made a lot of mistakes,” Webb said. “… If we correct those mistakes and really focus on our game plan this week, I’m excited about the opportunity to play another good opponent.”
One area that did field success was special teams where the kick return unit sprung Drew Burns on a pair of long returns and the extra-point group with kicker Noah Bellamy was 6-for-6.
“I’m very proud of Noah,” Webb said. “He worked very hard in the offseason on his kickoffs. I think he really placed the ball well.”
Friday night will also be Youth Football Night at the Hound Pound. The youth players will be in the locker room for the pregame speech then take the field with the Spoofhounds.
“This community is unbelievable and we talk about it all year,” Webb said. “It is a special place. We are very fortunate and blessed to play in a community that values young people and watching them strive to be their best, whether that’s on the football field or the choir or the band on a Friday night.”