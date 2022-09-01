22-09-01 MHS FB Loe.jpg
Maryville senior fullback Cooper Loe carries the ball against Blair Oaks last Friday in Warrensburg. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville fell short against top-ranked Blair Oaks last week in the season opener and will look to avoid the 0-2 start that they got off to last season.

Harrisonville (0-1) will be looking to do the same thing — coming off a loss to Class 5 No. 4 MICDS last week. The Class 4 Wildcats beat Maryville for the first time since 2004 last season with a 28-20 victory.

