MARYVILLE, Mo. — The playoffs for Maryville this postseason has featured a pair of matchups that the Hounds haven’t played in at least 12 years, but in the state quarterfinals, the Spoofhounds draw team they have a much more recent history with.
Maryville (7-4) and Richmond (10-1) will meet up on Saturday for the sixth time in the last 11 years in the state playoffs. After Richmond defeated Maryville in 2010 and 2011, Maryville has won meetings in 2015, 2016 and 2020.
Last year’s 46-14 win in Richmond gave the Hounds a district championship.
“We have to continue to play complementary football, I think Friday night was a great example in all three phases,” Spoofhound coach Matt Webb said. “Offense, defense and kicking really influenced our game this past Friday night.”
Many of the players from last year’s game have changed, but one that hasn’t is Richmond quarterback Keyshaun Elliott. The 6-foot-3, 220 pounder is being recruited as a linebacker by several Division-I programs including Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Army and Air Force.
Last week, Elliott had five carries for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-14 win over St. Michael the Archangel. As a passer, he was 3-for-9 for 64 yards and a touchdown.
“He is a dual-threat quarterback who is a little different,” Webb said. “He is very big. He is big and strong. He is a Division-I recruit as a linebacker. He is just a really good athlete. Big and strong when he runs the ball. You watch film and it always takes more than one guy to tackle him. We are going to need to be really good tacklers and play great team defense to stop him.”
Elliott’s touchdown throw was a 25-yard pass to Jordan Alexander, the younger brother of Northwest Missouri State sophomore receiver Trevon Alexander.
Aside from a 35-26 loss to Lafayette County, the Spartans have blown out every opponent this season with the closest win of the year being a 35-8 win over Lathrop in their first district game.
“They are averaging 48 points a game,” Webb said. “Very explosive offense with some very good athletes who are well coached. On defense, they are only giving up 12 points a game. They are really big up front and solid on the defensive line and at linebacker.”
Maryville is likely to get healthier this week with the potential return of starting running back Caden Stoecklein. The Spoofhounds ran for 277 yards last week with 146 yards for Tyler Siemer and 87 for Cooper Loe. Each had a touchdown and so did Drew Spire and Connor Drake.
The quarterfinal game will kickoff at 1 p.m., on Saturday in the Hound Pound. The game is the same time as Northwest is opening their playoff game against Central Washington.
“You play on Saturdays — that is when the big boys play,” Webb said. “Saturday is fun. Afternoon game. You get up. You don’t have to wait around for a night kickoff. It is just a great atmosphere.
“They call this place Titletown. If you love football, Maryville is the place to be this Saturday.”