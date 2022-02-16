CRESTON, Iowa — The Spoofhounds were dominant in Creston for three and a half quarters on Tuesday night. The final few minutes were not pretty for Maryville, but the Hounds held on for a 62-59 win.
Despite Creston being 6-14, the Panthers have only lost by more than nine points three times since their season opener. Their largest margin of defeat all year is 16.
“We really came in here without knowing much about them,” Maryville sophomore Derek Quinlin said. “It was nice to come up to Iowa because we rarely play here. It was fun."
The Spoofhounds never trailed in the game and got off to a fast start behind junior point guard Caden Stoecklein. Stoecklein scored the first five points of the game.
“I didn't play as well as I had hoped against Benton on Friday night,” Stoecklein said. “I just came out early and was hitting shots.”
Quinlin got going for Maryville with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 12-7. Creston (6-14) cut the lead to 18-16 early in the second quarter, but Quinlin and Stoecklein responded with Quinlin hitting a 3-pointer and Stoecklein finishing a 3-point play to extend the margin to 24-16.
The lead was 35-28 at halftime. The Spoofhounds leaned heavily on Stoecklein and Quinlin in the first half with Stoecklein scoring 15, Quinlin scoring 14 and the rest of the team combining for six.
“It is extremely hard to guard because he and I are versatile and can hit the three, but also drive to paint and finish,” Stoecklein said. “And we find our open teammates as well.”
The Spoofhounds found their third leading scorer in the third quarter and got junior Keaton Stone rolling. The forward had seven points in the quarter and his putback extended the Spoofhound lead to 46-32.
“When those driving lanes open up, I’ve gotten better at finding that little open window, and it just turns into open buckets,” Stone said.
Stone ended the third quarter by picking up his fourth foul on a Stoecklein made basket, where despite the make, it was ruled that he pushed to get a rebound opportunity.
Maryville opened the fourth quarter with sophomore Delton Davis scoring on a putback to give Maryville its largest lead at 50-35. A Spencer Willnerd bucket eventually had the lead at 54-19, but then Creston caught fire. A 9-0 Panther run got the lead down to 54-48.
“That was definitely a crapper,” Stone said of having to sit while Creston rallied. “I didn’t want to just sit there, but it happens. Stuff happens, but I got back in in the fourth and finished the game.”
Maryville junior Drew Burns stopped the run with 2:02 left. Stoecklein answered a Creston make with two free throws with 42 seconds left.
“I feel like we just slowed down a little bit and didn’t look for the shots,” Quinlin said. “We just wanted to move the ball and chew the clock. I don’t really think that is how we play so we just just got to work on looking for those shots when we are up and putting them down.”
Creston beat Maryville’s press and hit an open 3-pointer with 36 seconds left then stole the ball from Stoecklein and made another shot to cut the lead to 58-55 with 22 seconds left.
“Tomorrow in practice, you can guarantee that we will do some special situations like that,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
The Panthers immediately fouled Caden Stoecklein, who made 1-of-2 foul shots with 20 seconds left.
Creston then dribbled the length of the floor and hit a layup with 13 seconds left. The Panthers called timeout and the clock ticked down an extra second to 12 seconds.
The Creston fans and coaches asked for the clock to go back to 13 seconds, but instead the operator put 18 seconds on the clock.
So with five extra seconds, Creston tracked down Stoecklein with 14 seconds left. Stoecklein made both free throws to make it a 61-57 game.
The Panthers scored again to cut it to 61-59 with five seconds left. With Creston out of timeouts, Maryville didn’t have to inbound the ball and time would run out, so Creston fouled the inbounder.
That was an intentional foul and Stoecklein made 1-of-2 free throws with three seconds left. Maryville still had the ball for an inbounds play. The Hounds attempted to get the ball to Stoecklein again, but the long pass was intercepted.
Creston’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer missed and Maryville survived.
“I was scared of that last-second shot,” Stone said. “He was shooting the lights out all night, shot that one, I got worried, but we held on and came away with a win."
Stoecklein finished with 23 points while Quinlin had 17 and Stone had 11. Willnerd added four, Burns had three and Davis and Blake Katen accounted for the bench scoring with two points each.
“Getting the win was big,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We just have to be able to come out and finish games. I think that sometimes we do a good job of coming out and getting a lead, but we struggle sustaining it because we don’t come out and finish late-game. We just have to look to score and play aggressive still.”
Maryville will be back to MEC action on Friday with a road trip to Savannah.
“I think we have some strides to make, but I think we can make those strides,” Stone said. “We just have to work hard in practice and get stuff done.”
Benton boys 62, Maryville 56; OT
Maryville lost in overtime to Benton last Friday night in St. Joseph.
Derek Quinlin led Maryville with 16 points while Keaton Stone had 14 and Peyton McCollum had 11.
Caden Stoecklein added seven while Spencer Willnerd had five, Delton Davis had two and Drew Burns had one.
Cameron girls 51, Maryville 49
Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler combined for 42 points on Monday night in Cameron, but the Spoofhounds fell short 51-49.
Pettlon had 22 points and Vierthaler had 20. Jalea Price had six points and Ava Dumke had one.
Maryville will be back at the Hound Pound on Thursday to host Savannah.
Benton girls 65, Maryville 35
Benton topped the Maryville girls 65-35 last Thursday in the Hound Pound.
Rylee Vierthaler led Maryville with 16 points while Anastyn Pettlon had nine, and Ava Dumke and Jalea Price each had five.