KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showcases like the 12 Courts of Christmas are designed to create fun matchups that normally wouldn’t happen and produce great games. The Kansas City event succeeded on Tuesday with Class 4 Maryville and Class 6 Grain Valley.
Both teams entered the game at HyVee Arena with just one loss, but in search of a signature victory to give them momentum going into the second semester. The Spoofhounds (7-1) made that statement with a 62-60 overtime win.
“It is huge, because it is a big school and nobody really expected us to come in here and win,” Maryville junior Derek Quinlin said. “But we did.”
The first quarter set the tone for the back-and-forth affair with Caden Stoecklein opening the game with a 3-pointer and Grain Valley (5-2) matching. Quinlin and Keaton Stone hit back-to-back shots, but Grain Valley came back with their own back-to-back scores to tie the game at 7-7.
Quinlin and Grain Valley traded threes and the Eagles took their first lead at 12-10 with a bucket, but Stoecklein capped the quarter with a 3-ball for a 13-12 lead. Stoecklein led the Hounds with 11 first-half points as the rest of the team found their rhythm.
“The 3-pointer was feeling good,” Stoecklein said. “I trust the shooters around me 100 percent, but when their shots aren’t falling I have to step up and make some big shots.”
Sixth man Delton Davis opened the second quarter with a corner three to push the Spoofhound lead to 16-12.
Grain Valley would surge back in front with a 6-0 run for a 20-18 lead, but Stoecklein answered with a 3-pointer. The teams traded baskets the rest of the second quarter until Quinlin hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 26-24 halftime lead.
The Eagles had a big size advantage on the Spoofhounds and used that to open the second half with a 7-0 run. With Keaton Stone as the lone true big for Maryville, their guards had to battle with the size of Grain Valley.
“It is not easy especially when our big man Keaton is out,” Stoecklein said. “When guards are down there, we are a lot more pesky and we are getting after it.”
Sophomore Peyton McCollum was scoreless for the Hounds in the first half, but when Grain Valley pushed its lead to 36-30, McCollum found the scoring column with a layup. After the teams traded scores, McCollum hit his first 3-pointer and Quinlin followed with a basket to put the Hounds back up 39-38.
“My teammates were really bringing me up and helping me through those moments,” McCollum said. “That is what we all do.”
Grain Valley took its largest lead in the fourth quarter at 52-45, but Stone responded with a 3-pointer. After the Eagles made a free throw, Quinlin hit a contested corner 3-pointer with 1:37 left to cut the margin to 53-51.
Grain Valley held the ball until Maryville fouled with 27 seconds left and the Eagles hit 1-of-2 foul shots to go up by three. McCollum missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Maryville had to foul again. Grain Valley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Maryville had one last chance.
Stoecklein cashed it in as Quinlin passed out of a double team and found Stoecklein in the corner. Stoecklein hit the 3-pointer and was fouled on the play. The senior missed the free throw with four seconds left, got the rebound, but missed the desperation shot at the buzzer.
“I thought it was a dream at first,” McCollum said of the near 4-point play. “I like had to rub my eyes. I was like, did that really happen?”
Stoecklein had to shake off the miss at the foul line to begin overtime.
“My teammates are so good about keeping me up and always staying positive with me,” Stoecklein said. “Especially when I get down on myself, they do so well at just being great teammates. They are all I could ask for.”
With the game tied at 58-58, senior Drew Burns grabbed an offensive rebound and got the ball back at the 3-point line and hit the shot for his first points of the night and a 61-58 lead.
“Huge shot from him,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
Both teams missed opportunities at the foul line, but with 16 seconds left, McCollum knocked one down for a 4-point lead to essentially seal the win. Grain Valley made a layup at the buzzer for the final 62-60 margin.
“I feel like I needed to hit it for the team,” McCollum said. “I feel like after all those free throws and after that battle someone needed to end it. I guess I was the one to step up.”
Quinlin finished with 20 points while Caden Stoecklein had 17. Stone added 11 and McCollum had eight.
Maryville plays again in the Doane Tournament next Thursday in Crete, Nebraska. The boys game tips at 6:15 p.m. following the girls game at 4:30 p.m.
“Getting this win against a 6A team and a bigger school than us is huge for our confidence going into Christmas break,” Caden Stoecklein said.
Maryville 65, Benton 53
Caden Stoecklein had 20 on Friday night as Maryville topped Benton 65-53 at home. Quinlin added 15 while McCollum had 10 and Davis had nine.
Maryville 67, LeBlond 36
The Spoofhounds opened MEC play on Thursday with a win at Bishop LeBlond. McCollum led the team with 14 points while Quinlin had 13, Stoecklein had 11 and Davis had 10.