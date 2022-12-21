22-12-22 MHS Keaton.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone hits a 3-pointer in the second half on Tuesday against Grain Valley in Kansas City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showcases like the 12 Courts of Christmas are designed to create fun matchups that normally wouldn’t happen and produce great games. The Kansas City event succeeded on Tuesday with Class 4 Maryville and Class 6 Grain Valley.

Both teams entered the game at HyVee Arena with just one loss, but in search of a signature victory to give them momentum going into the second semester. The Spoofhounds (7-1) made that statement with a 62-60 overtime win.

