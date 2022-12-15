STANBERRY, Mo. — The Spoofhound wrestling team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday night, but also picked up a pair of victories to increase its season record to 9-1.
The loss came in the final dual of the night against Lafayette where the Irish held on for a 33-31 victory. Despite the loss, Maryville coach Adrean Eskew was encouraged by what he saw from his young team.
“The competitor in me wants to get down, but we are going to see them plenty more,” Eskew said. “I’m not going to get too discouraged. There is a lot we are going to talk about. I thought the guys fought hard. It was fun to see some real good competitive matches.”
Lafayette jumped out to a big lead early in the match before Maryville mounted a comeback beginning with senior heavyweight Kort Watkins picking up a first-period pin over Lafayette’s Zack Pribble.
For Watkins, Thursday was a nice bounce-back performance after he lost against a Penney wrestler on Tuesday.
“Kort’s biggest opponent is himself,” Eskew said. “I think Kort can beat anybody he wants out here as long as puts his mind to it. He knows what he is capable of and the sky's the limit for Kort.”
Freshman Cash Dew has developed into a leader for the Hounds at the lighter weights despite being a first-year varsity wrestler. Dew suffered a last-minute loss against the Irish in a hard-fought match.
“Leadership at a young (age),” Eskew said. “Early on when I asked for that kind of stuff, some people stepped up and he was one of them.”
Maryville won the final three matches of the dual beginning with sophomore Dayn Henderson earning a pin at 120 pounds.
Tanner Turner wanted to bounce back from Tuesday as well when he was sick and not wrestling his best. He did that with pins against Lafayette and Albany.
“It felt great,” Turner said. “I obviously wasn’t feeling good Tuesday night, just went out and tried to do my best, but I took yesterday as a day to just rest and recover and build up for today. I felt like I was much closer to 100 percent today.”
His brother Tucker Turner also had a strong day, going 3-0 with three falls. He capped the Lafayette match with a pin for the final 33-31 margin.
“It is competitive at practice,” Tanner Turner said of wrestling with his brother. “It is back and forth and we give each other great looks at practice. Definitely competitive.”
Even in the matches that the Spoofhounds lost, Eskew took positives away. One positive was freshman Sadler Viau. Viau wrestled Lafayette state champion Jay Greiner and battled in the match before falling.
“Growth. Growth from Sadler,” Eskew said. “I think he has wrestled for about a month. He is not that experienced and he really wrestled a state champion hard. That goes with all the young guys I have. I’m asking them to take the next step. They want to get better, they really do.”
Maryville rolled in the first two duals of the night with a 54-27 win over Albany and a 48-24 win over Stanberry.
The Spoofhounds wrap up the 2022 portion of the schedule on Saturday at the Glenwood Tournament. The Spoofhounds will return home on January 5 to host Savannah, Cameron and Lafayette.
“We came up just a little short — two points, which sucks, but we have a couple kids that we know can come out and beat the kid if they wrestle them again,” Watkins said. “We just have to keep looking forward to what really matters at the end of the season.”