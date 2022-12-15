22-12-22 Wrest Dayn5.jpg
Maryville sophomore Dayn Henderson hugs coach Adrean Eskew after he pinned his Lafayette opponent on Thursday in Stanberry. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — The Spoofhound wrestling team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday night, but also picked up a pair of victories to increase its season record to 9-1.

The loss came in the final dual of the night against Lafayette where the Irish held on for a 33-31 victory. Despite the loss, Maryville coach Adrean Eskew was encouraged by what he saw from his young team.

