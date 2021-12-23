KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds suffered their sixth-straight loss on Wednesday as they fell to Battle 67-60 in the 12 Courts of Christmas at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo.
For the Spoofhounds, the six losses have come to teams with a combined 27-10 record this season.
“It sucks to lose all these games right before break, but I think we’ve learned to handle pressure better,” Stoecklein said. “We are starting to find our roles and kids are starting to step up. We just need to get more physical and be able to play defense because that is what wins games.”
Wednesday’s game came the night after a hard-fought road trip to Class 1 No. 2 Mound City.
“I think you can definitely tell we were a little bit empty in the tank,” Maryville junior Keaton Stone said. “We definitely came out sluggish, but we got into it and started moving the ball well.”
The Spoofhounds gave the Spartans all they could handle throughout the game. Stoecklein hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 27-27 midway through the second quarter.
Battle answered that shot with a 9-0 run and looked to be on the verge of blowing the Spoofhounds out, but Stoecklein capped the first half with another 3-pointer to make the halftime score 36-30.
After Battle opened with a bucket in the third quarter, Maryville was able to get the ball into the interior and its post players. Senior Spencer Willnerd and Stone each scored to trim the lead to 38-34.
“When the ball gets inside whether it be a drive or a dish to our bigs, that opens up driving lanes, opens up 3-point shots — to be honest that is a lot of the offense,” Stoecklein said.
Battle answered with a basket, but Stone scored again and another Stoecklein 3-pointer made it a 1-point game. After Battle scored again, Maryville sophomore Derek Quinlin tied the game at 42-42 with a 3-pointer.
The Spartans caught fire for the rest of the third quarter and although the Hounds tried to fight back with a Stone 3-point play and a Drew Burns 3-pointer, Battle closed the quarter with a 11-6 run for a 53-48 lead going into the fourth.
Maryville cut the lead to three on a trio of occasions, but could not break through.
“I do think, with a little time, this team is going to turn into a pretty good team,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “We just got to get a little better at some things and a little smarter and get some experience.”
Stoecklein finished with 30 points in the game. He has played the first semester with a large knee brace protecting an MCL injury he suffered during football season, but has seen his scoring numbers rise throughout the season.
“He is starting to get in shape a little bit,” Matt Stoecklein said. “That knee is starting to feel a little bit better. And his shots are falling.”
It was also a big breakout game for Stone who finished with 16 points.
“I think that Keaton’s biggest thing is that Keaton needs to know that he can do it and he has to do it,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Sometimes I think he just relaxes a little bit and doesn’t think he needs to score. Well, this team needs double-digit points and a lot of rebounds out of him. I think as he realizes that more and more, he’ll become more aggressive.”
The rest of the Hounds struggled to get going as Willnerd had six points, Quinlin had five and Burns had three. The Spoofhound bench was scoreless.
Maryville will take the holiday break off, but returns to action on Jan. 3 in the new year with a home game against Lathrop.
“It has been a grind with all the hard teams we’ve played,” Stone said.