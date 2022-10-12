22-10-13 MHSSB Clara.jpg
Maryville senior captains Miquela Giesken and Clara Viau smile as they wait for Abby Swink at the pregame coaches' meeting on Tuesday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound softball team played its final game with seniors Clara Viau, Abby Swink and Miquela Giesken on Tuesday evening in the first round of the district tournament at the Heritage Softball Complex in St. Joseph.

“I've seen all the people before me graduate, and it really does hit different when you are the one actually leaving,” Viau said.

