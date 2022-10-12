ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound softball team played its final game with seniors Clara Viau, Abby Swink and Miquela Giesken on Tuesday evening in the first round of the district tournament at the Heritage Softball Complex in St. Joseph.
“I've seen all the people before me graduate, and it really does hit different when you are the one actually leaving,” Viau said.
That final game ended in a 9-2 loss to second-seeded Benton (19-7) — but for the Spoofhound seniors, they are hopeful that their legacy will be defined in the coming years with the growth of the young group of players they shared the field with this season along with first-year coach Sammey Bunch.
“We've come really far this year and I did not think we would come this far with our win record and how much we've improved,” Swink said. “I'm just grateful that I was able to play this final season.”
This season, Maryville (9-16) won nine games for the first time since 2018 and just the second time since 2012 and the players say they felt the growth in the program with their play this season.
“I'm just extremely proud of the way everybody stepped up and everyone played this year,” Giesken said. “... I'm just so proud of everyone who played here and I'm just really going to take away all the friendships and all the memories I have from playing with them.”
Last week, the Spoofhounds snapped a 15-game losing streak to Savannah with a 4-1 win behind a 2-hit complete game by junior Ella Schulte. The Spoofhounds had four hits in that pitcher's duel with Schulte having two including a home run and sophomore Alyssa Cunningham having the other two.
Schulte got the ball again on Tuesday, but Cunningham missed the game following a scary collision at the plate in last weekend's Benton Tournament.
Swink had a 2-out double in the top of the first to give Maryville the first scoring threat of the day, but Benton ace Wynter Hurst was able to get out of the inning without giving up a run. Hurst helped herself in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to plate freshman Jerzey Ziolkowski.
“We came ready and we gave it our best,” Viau said.
The 1-0 lead held until the bottom of the third when Hurst came to the plate again and homered over the left field fence for a 3-0 advantage. Benton added three more runs in the fifth inning.
Maryville kept battling as Schulte and sophomore Emma Sprague led off the top of the sixth with back-to-back singles, but a caught stealing was the inning's first out in a raw throwdown to second with runners on the corners. Schulte scored on a passed ball for the Hounds' first run. The seniors combined for another run with Swink and Giesken each walking and Viau singling to score Swink.
Benton scored three more runs in the sixth inning for the 9-2 final score.
“We definitely still have a lot to work on, but overall, I thought our growth this year was super incredible,” Bunch said. “The girls bought into everything we brought to the table, didn't question anything and they were the best group I could ask for in my first year as a head coach.”
Maryville now goes into its first full offseason with Bunch as the coach with seniors to replace at catcher, third base and shortstop, but a young core led by Schulte who will be a senior next season and hit .462 with 16 extra-base hits this season. Sprague was second on the team with a .303 batting average this year.
“I hope they take the challenge of working hard every day and not giving up ever,” Giesken said of her hopes for her teammates. “Just working hard through the line as Coach says.”
Maryville 7, DeKalb 6
The Spoofhounds rallied on Monday for a 7-6 win over DeKalb with three runs in the seventh inning.
The team got production up and down the batting order with Ella Eckley having three hits including a double and triple. Miquela Giesken had two hits including a homer while Emma Sprague and Ella Schulte also had two hits each.
Benton Tournament
Maryville went 1-2 in the Benton Tournament on Saturday with the win coming 9-3 over West Platte. Swink and Giesken each had three hits and Schulte homered.
The Hounds lost 9-1 to Polo and 7-5 to St. Teresa Academy.
South Harrison 11, Maryville 2
The Spoofhounds lost 11-2 last Thursday to South Harrison. Schulte had a double and triple and Swink added two hits.