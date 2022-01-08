FAUCETT, Mo. — With 17 schools in attendance at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational and despite the Spoofhounds wrestling without some of their usual big point-getters, Maryville went down to Faucett on Saturday with a 6-man varsity lineup and took home a fifth-place finish as a team.
“For the most part, they wrestled really tough,” Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said.
The team was able to accomplish that with four of its six wrestlers placing in the tournament.
Senior Drew Spire and sophomore Tucker Turner led the charge by each finishing second in their weight classes.
Spire started the day in a very similar fashion to most of his matches this year and earned a pin over a Central (St. Joseph) wrestler in 24 seconds.
The senior would be challenged later on in the day and survived a thrilling 12-10 decision over Lexington’s Jaden Emerson in the semifinals.
“Wrestling kids that I can pin halfway through the first (period), I can’t really learn a lot from them,” Spire explained. “I can take a bad shot and it will still work or I can make a bad move and it will work, it’ll pin them.”
In the finals, Spire suffered his first loss of the season as Mid-Buchanan’s Zach Kelly got the pin on his home mat. It is Spire’s first loss of the season and he looks forward to learning from it.
“First loss I’ve had all year, but losses you learn more from them than you do from wins — I was always told,” Spire said. “Tough kid if there is one to fall to. I’m not going to hang my head about it, but I’m going to work to improve with my coaches.”
Barrett was also happy to see Spire face some good competition and thinks it will help him moving forward.
“Hopefully he will learn to look for other things than what he normally looks for, look for some other shots and different things that he hasn’t been forced to look for so far this year,” Barrett said. “Hopefully it will help him grow and look for those things, but he lost to a really, really tough Mid-Buch kid.”
Tucker Turner went on a similar run with two falls to begin the tournament. The 126-pounder pinned West Platte’s Mckanan Reade in the first period and then pinned Lafayette’s Austin Allen in the second period.
That set Turner up for a championship match against Mid-Buchanan’s Clancey Woodward. Woodward earned a pin in the third period.
“I felt like I did pretty well,” Turner said. “I had two good opponents to get to the championship and I ended up pinning both of them.”
Tucker’s brother Tanner Turner took sixth at 120 pounds. The sophomore lost his first match of the day to Mid-Buchanan’s Dallas Grippando.
He then rattled off 3-straight pins to get into the consolation final. Lafayette’s Joseph Frazier won that match with a pin.
The other three Spoofhound wrestlers were competing in their first tournament of the season. Aikley Nicholson sat out the first semester with a broken hand, but made his comeback on Thursday at the Lafayette duals.
“It feels pretty good,” Nicholson said. “I’m just still a little bit rusty with my hand being broken.”
The 182-pounder avenged a loss from Thursday with a pin in just 15 seconds against Lafayette’s Hayden McCrary.
Nicholson lost to Rock Port’s Colten Stevens and South Harrison’s Kasten VanMeter to finish fourth in the tournament.
“He will be a good addition going into MECs and our home tournament,” Barrett said.
Preston Adwell and Xaeden Domonden each competed in their first tournament of the season. Dayn Henderson wrestled for the Spoofhound junior varsity and went 1-2 with a pin against Platte County’s Kayr Gonzalez.
The Spoofhounds will compete in Sabetha, Kansas, next Thursday in a triangular. They will be in Chillicothe next Saturday for a tournament.
“I've got to push myself in practice and push my teammates,” Spire said. “We could all get in better shape. No such thing as ‘good enough shape.’ Being in better shape, that might be the deciding factor in a match that you need to win.”