ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — As the Spoofhound boys golf program continues to climb and improve, it doesn’t need to look far to see the standard for boys golf in Class 3. Three-time defending state champion Bishop LeBlond is the measuring stick for Maryville and the rest of the Midland Empire Conference to aspire to.
On Monday, the Eagles defended their home course on a cold and rainy day at St. Joseph Country Club. LeBlond managed a 293 to win the Midland Empire Conference team championship.
Sam Schoeberl led his Eagles, on a day when every other team struggled to put up low numbers, with a career-low 68 to win the MEC individual championship. The junior was followed by his three sophomore teammates with Pat Johnston’s 74, Davis Jungbluth’s 75 and Tim Johnston’s 76.
“All those LeBlond guys are really great guys and they are kinda friends to us,” Maryville senior Trevin Cunningham said. “We’ve played them so much. You really want to compete with them and beat them just for the heck of it. It seems like they are always ahead of us. It makes you want to practice harder and figure out a way to beat them.”
With LeBlond taking the top-4 individual places in the conference, the other seven teams battled for second. Despite some struggles in the conditions, Maryville was able to earn that second-place finish, edging out a strong effort from Lafayette by seven strokes.
The rest of the conference standings were Chillicothe in fourth, Cameron in fifth, Savannah in sixth, St. Pius X in seventh and Benton in eighth.
Maryville’s depth was on display as after LeBlond’s top four scores, four of the next eight best rounds belonged to the Spoofhounds.
Sophomore Jacob Scott was the conference’s top-scoring non-Eagle as he had an 82 to finish fifth overall.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know what I should feel,” Scott said. “I feel a little disappointed and like I left a lot out there. I hit a lot of good shots, but didn’t capitalize on them.”
Cunningham had an 86 to take eighth and sophomore Ethan Scott earned a third medal for the Spoofhounds by taking 10th with a 90.
“I really played pretty solid throughout much of the round,” Cunningham said. “For 15 holes, I played pretty good. For three holes combined, I was 9-over and that really hurts the scorecard and makes you really want to stop playing golf.”
Although Cunningham joked about wanting to quit golf, an area of his game that coach Brenda Ricks has seen grow is his mental game and putting bad shots behind him.
“I didn’t really realize it until probably a couple weeks ago — just how short my memory has become,” Cunningham said. “When I hit a bad shot, it's just, ‘OK, I’m on to the next.’ You got to just throw it out the window and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at that.”
Freshman Jack Dinsdale narrowly missed a medal of his own with a 92 to place 12th in the 39-golfer field. Senior Marcus Henggeler also was in the top half of the field with a 96 to take 19th.
Now the Spoofhounds are taking aim at something the program hasn’t accomplished in over a decade. Maryville will spend the next two week’s chasing beginning with the district tournament on Monday at Hodge Park Golf Club in Kansas City.
“I’m trying to take it just one day at a time and just prepare for it,” Jacob Scott said. “And bring your A-game to the table when you show up Monday."
Maryville’s goal at Hodge Park will be to get at least four golfers qualified for state the following week at Sedalia Country Club where they can test themselves against not just LeBlond, but the other top teams in the state as well.
“We have a pretty solid chance at sending a team to state this year,” Cunningham said.
Richmond Invitational
Last Friday, Maryville traveled to Richmond and took second in the Richmond Invitational, behind just LeBlond. Maryville won a tiebreaker in St. Joseph Central to earn runner-up status in the 21-team field.
Trevin Cunningham tied for second with LeBlond top-scorer Pat Johnston with a 75 — only bested by Central’s Jaxson Nurski and his 69.
Jacob Scott tied for 10th with an 83.
Maryville Best-Ball Tournament
Last Wednesday, the Spoofhounds hosted their Best-Ball Tournament and took second as a team behind LeBlond.
LeBlond had the top-2 best-ball pairing with Tim Johnston and Pat Johnston winning that title and Sam Schoeberl and Davis Jungbluth taking second. Maryville was third and fourth as Trevin Cunningham and Jack Dinsdale were third and Jacob Scott and Rylan Brady took fourth.
Individually, Cunningham was third with a 79, Jacob Scott tied for fifth with a 82 and Ethan Scott tied for 11th with a 90.