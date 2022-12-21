KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rylee Vierthaler knew the challenge that Grace Slaughter and Grain Valley would present for her Spoofhounds, but the senior was excited to face off with her friend and 4-star University of Missouri recruit.
“She is one of my favorite people I’ve ever played with, so playing against her was fun,” Vierthaler said. “She is not only a great player, but a great person.”
The Spoofhounds (3-4) pushed the Eagles into the third quarter when Maryville was within six points after baskets from Addison Weldon and Anastyn Pettlon.
Grain Valley pulled away after that point with a 22-3 run which was capped by a Slaughter 3-pointer to make it 61-36. The Eagles took the win, 66-43.
“Coming out here and playing a 6A school and we are 4A, it is a little — not really scary — but just unknown what is going to happen,” Maryville sophomore Jalea Price said. “I think we came out here and believed in ourselves. I think we played a really good game. The score might not tell it, but if you were here, you know it was a pretty good game.”
Vierthaler and Pettlon played club basketball in middle school with Slaughter and fellow Eagle star Ella Clyman. After their game, the girls sat together and watched each schools’ boys teams play each other.
Vierthaler keyed the defense by guarding Slaughter. Slaughter is averaging 31 points per game this season, but had just 17 against Maryville.
“She was definitely a handful, but my teammates helped me and I think that keeping under her average was a good win for us, even though the score didn’t turn out the way we wanted,” Vierthaler said.
Price led Maryville with a game-high 19 points including five 3-pointers. The point guard has grown into the lead guard role this year to complement Pettlon in the backcourt.
“I am so happy for her,” Vierthaler said. “I have been telling her that she needs to be confident, because she is a great player and she shows it in practice every day.”
Addison Weldon was second on the team in scoring with a season-high nine points. The sophomore forward was excellent as a cutter off the bench.
“Addi provides such a spark for us off the bench,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
The Spoofhounds will be back in action next Thursday at the Doane Tournament in Crete, Nebraska.
“This was a big day for us to take what we can learn from this experience and continue to get better,” Obley said.
Liberty 57, Maryville 28
Last Wednesday, the Spoofhounds fell to Liberty, 57-28, in Liberty. Vierthaler led Maryville with 16 points and Pettlon added 10.