ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds offensive slump continued Tuesday evening at Phil Welch Stadium in a 4-2 loss to the Benton Cardinals. The Spoofhounds have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and managed just five total hits in two days.

“We’ll get it fixed, but yeah, five hits in two games is not our style of baseball,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “We’ll get out of it; we just have to work through it right now — but we’ll get there.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags