ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds offensive slump continued Tuesday evening at Phil Welch Stadium in a 4-2 loss to the Benton Cardinals. The Spoofhounds have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and managed just five total hits in two days.
“We’ll get it fixed, but yeah, five hits in two games is not our style of baseball,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “We’ll get out of it; we just have to work through it right now — but we’ll get there.”
While the Spoofhounds struggled from the box and the field, starting pitcher Cooper Loe was a bright spot for Maryville. Loe pitched five and a third innings, struck out three, and allowed two earned runs.
“The pitching was great today,” Plackemeier said.
Loe and Benton starter Garret Ferrell each allowed one hit in the first inning. The Spoofhounds then scored the game’s first run in the top of the second.
First baseman Blake Katen started the inning with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Canon Creason. Maryville scored on a groundout from Cooper Gastler. After the force out at first, the Benton first baseman overthrew the third baseman, allowing Katen to score.
Carson Davis led off the bottom of the second with a single for the Cardinals, then moved to second base after Benton dropped its own sacrifice bunt. Jackson Rich tied the game with a two-out single that tied the game at one.
After an adventurous second inning, the two pitchers kept the offenses off the scoreboard in the second, though each team had their opportunities. Maryville’s Don Allen reached with a one-out walk, then moved to second on a single from Adam Patton.
Ferrell retired the next two batters, leaving Allen and Patton stranded. The Cardinals saw their first two batters reach in the bottom of the third, only to have each thrown out trying to steal second.
The sun got the best of the Spoofhounds in the bottom of the fourth. Davis led off the inning with a double, then two-straight batters reached on errors by the Maryville outfield. The stretch started with a misread fly ball, then a collision on the second fly ball allowed Benton to take the 2-1 lead.
Ferrell struck out the first batter in the top of the fifth before allowing back-to-back singles to Drew Burns and Jonah Long. Patton then drove in Burns to tie the game with a ground out to the shortstop.
Benton opened the bottom of the fifth with Myles Bachali reaching first on a throwing error. Chris Coy singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Cardinals’ catcher Jackson Kanacsky then laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Bachali to score moments later by stealing home.
Davis drove in Benton’s second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field. Davis pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a baserunner.
Patton led the Spoofhounds with two hits and their lone RBI. Loe is now 2-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA.
“I know they’re better than that, they know they’re better than that — we just got to get back,” Plackemeier said.