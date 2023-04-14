MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound golf team is deeper than any team in the state this season. That depth is the envy of many of the coaches that Brenda Ricks talks to, but it makes for some hard conversations for the Spoofhound coach.
“The other coaches say that it is a good problem to have,” Ricks said. “Although when you have to make that phone call the night before to say that ‘you don’t get to go tomorrow, but you are doing what you need to be doing and you are close, so just keep doing and you are going to get there.’ It just breaks my heart for the ones that don’t get to go.”
Thursday’s match with Bishop Leblond was a frustrating match with the question of what could have been. The Eagles have four state championships in the last six seasons — and the other two years, they finished second and third.
During that time, Maryville has been the first team that the Eagles have had to get through to march towards their state success. The Spoofhounds have been the second-most successful MEC program in that time, but have been unable to knock off their biggest rivals.
Thursday’s match was an opportunity on an extremely windy Mozingo Lake course to get that elusive win over the Eagles. LeBlond posted a 169 team score and held off a 172 from the Spoofhound varsity.
“We are closing the gap,” Ethan Scott said.
The Spoofhound junior varsity was nearly as close with a 174 led by No. 6 golfer Kaleb Groomer, who shot a team-low 38.
“Everything was working,” Groomer explained. “My putts were able to drop, and my drives were going straight today."
Groomer shot four strokes lower than any of his teammates and if his score was substituted for any of the five varsity scores, Maryville would have won the match.
“I’m very happy with it,” Ricks said. “This tells us that we can hang with them and this tells us we are just going to keep working and play towards districts and from there to state. We can hold with them, we proved that today.”
Ricks has been a proponent of Missouri going to the Iowa scoring model for years now. That model allows teams to play six varsity golfers instead of five and still just count the top-4 scores. The scoring doesn’t change with four scores still counting put it gives an extra golfer the chance to play.
Her argument for the Iowa method has always been that it simply allows more kids to participate in the sport, even if it would rarely affect match results. It would have affected Thursday’s though as if the sixth golfer's scores were taken into play, Maryville would have won 166-169.
“I wish we played like Iowa,” Ricks said. “… Missouri will never do that. They are always in a rush to get everything played fast, so that would put too many on the golf course.”
For now though, Maryville’s incredible depth just leads to the best junior varsity team in the state. Maryville’s junior varsity, with Groomer, Marcus Henggeler — a returning individual state qualifier — Seth Gillespie, Rylan Brady and Brett Long, beat LeBlond’s junior varsity by 52 strokes.
“It is great to have guys who can play well,” Ethan Scott said. “You grow off of them and improve off of them. You get to practice around guys who are really good and continue to grow.
Ricks doesn’t select the lineup herself. The retired math teacher averages each golfer’s scores over the course of the season and lets the math choose the top five, but the margins are razor-thin.
“My whole goal is to be fair,” Ricks said. “I want to take all of them. … We are talking 17 hundredths of a stroke. The averages are really tight.”
Thursday’s varsity lineup kept those margins close with Ethan Scott and Jacob Scott each shooting a 42 and Jack Dinsdale and Dylan Groomer each shooting a 44. Lucas Vierthaler shot a 51.
“I think they’ve handled it well,” Ricks said of the competition within the team.
The second-best round of the day for Maryville also came from the junior varsity as Henggeler had a 51.
“We have got basically seven vying for those top five positions and I think that the boys are just working their butts off,” Ricks said. “They are working on their short game. They are working hard to be better.”
Maryville had seven golfers shoot better than the third-best round from LeBlond, but the strength of the Johnston twins atop the Eagle lineup held off the Hounds. Tim and Pat Johnston tied for medalist honors with a 37.
Davis Jungbluth shot a 47, Jackson Giles shot a 48 and returning state champion Sam Schoeberl had a 49.
Maryville will have more chances to face LeBlond this season with several tournaments and matches scheduled between the two including districts and state.
“You just got to hunker down and just practice, practice and try to improve on everything that you need to win,” Ethan Scott said.