CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds 7-4 loss to the Cameron Dragons on Tuesday afternoon dropped the Spoofhounds to 3-3 through six games. While disappointed with the loss, there is still a newfound sense of optimism around a team that won a combined 19 games over the last three years.

“Starting out 3-3 is exciting because we’ve been able to go out and get a couple of wins under our belt,” Ella Schulte said. “I think the environment is different, and maybe it’s because we’ve been able to start out with a few wins. But it is definitely a more exciting environment.”

