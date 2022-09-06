CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds 7-4 loss to the Cameron Dragons on Tuesday afternoon dropped the Spoofhounds to 3-3 through six games. While disappointed with the loss, there is still a newfound sense of optimism around a team that won a combined 19 games over the last three years.
“Starting out 3-3 is exciting because we’ve been able to go out and get a couple of wins under our belt,” Ella Schulte said. “I think the environment is different, and maybe it’s because we’ve been able to start out with a few wins. But it is definitely a more exciting environment.”
The excitement was found in the opposing team’s dugout early in the contest. The Dragons opened the bottom of the first with a double and a single. That theme carried throughout the game as Cameron’s top two hitters were a combined five-for-seven with a walk in the game.
Spoofhounds’ starter Emma Sprague retired the next batter by forcing a groundout to second base. Sprague then allowed a single to Cameron’s Reygan Clark, scoring the game’s first run. The Dragons scored their second and final run of the inning on a groundout to first.
The second inning wasn’t much kinder to Maryville, despite retiring two of the inning’s first three batters. After retiring the first batter, Sprague allowed a single and stolen base before striking out the Dragons’ number nine hitter.
Defensive miscues helped the Cameron offense, first with a dropped fly ball. Gracie Arth then reached on a single. The Dragons improved their lead after that with a two-run double and a missed fly ball to center field, giving Cameron a 6-0.
Maryville head coach Sammy Bunch said they’ve had a problem getting going early on the road so far this season.
“We weren’t the most ready to come out to play tonight,” Bunch said. “We are kind of struggling on the road right now, especially the start of games. So that is something we really have to hone in on and make sure we get that consistency piece going throughout the year.”
Sprague gave way to Schulte after two innings Tuesday afternoon. Bunch said that she was happy with the way her sophomore pitched over that two-inning stretch.
“She had a good outing, and yes they got some hits off of her, but we didn’t take care of the ball behind her,” Bunch said.
After being held hitless through three innings, Schulte led off the top of the fourth with single. Miquela Giesken followed that single with a single of her own. Maryville recorded four-straight singles in the inning, including RBI singles from Clara Viau and Brylie Henggeler.
The Spoofhounds cut the lead to two with a four-run fourth inning.
“I told them the honest truth of, if they didn’t get it together, we are going to lose,” Bunch said. “I tell them I’m always going to be 100 percent honest and I’m not going to sugarcoat anything because they deserve to know what the truth is. So they got the truth, they fought back and 4-7 is a lot easier to swallow than 7-0.”
The Spoofhounds next game will be Thursday evening in Maryville against the Lafayette Irish. Lafayette is 1-2 this season, averaging eight runs per game on offense while also allowing eight runs per game.
“We can still get a lot better with a lot of room for improvement,” Bunch said. “With this team, the sky is the potential and the limit. They can grow and get better as the year goes on, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of teams if we do get better every game. Our team motto is to outwork, outhustle and outcompete everybody on the field whether the statistics show we should win or lose.”