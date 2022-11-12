MARYVILLE, Mo. — Soccer isn’t a game known for runs, but Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal matchup between the Maryville Spoofhounds and Summit Christian Eagles was just that. The Spoofhounds struck first with two goals early in the first half, but the Eagles scored three unanswered goals to avenge last season’s loss to Maryville.
“We had six, seven, eight shots off target and you can’t score goals if you don’t put the ball on target,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said.
The Spoofhounds had no trouble putting the ball in the net early in the match. Maryville freshman Tuan Jacobson scored the first goal of the match on a crosser in the fourth minute.
Summit Christian controlled the ball more much of the next 10 minutes of match time. The Eagles attempted back-to-back shots in the 12th minute with the second coming off of a steal just outside the box. The Eagles third shot of over that span was also saved, helping Maryville keep its 1-0 lead.
After allowing four shots over a six-minute span, the Spoofhounds took control of the match with a goal from Truett Haer in the 24th minute. Gonzalez said there wasn’t anything special they were doing against the Eagles’ defense.
“To be honest, we were just putting the ball in the net,” Gonzalez said.
The Spoofhounds withstood the wave of shot attempts from Summit Christian for 39 and a half minutes and appeared ready to take their 2-0 lead into halftime. But with 20 seconds left in the half, the Eagles’ Owen Stienstra gave Summit Christian its first goal of the match.
Maryville held its one goal lead early on in the second half and had multiple opportunities to stretch the lead back to two. Senior Quinn Pettlon had his shot saved early in the half and Kason Teale had his shot bounce of the left post in the 50th minute.
The Spoofhounds kept firing with Haer’s attempt for his second goal was kept out with a diving save in the 54th minute. The match took a turn just minutes after the save with Summit Christian’s Memphis Hinton tying the match at two in the 58th minute.
The match went from bad to worse after Hinton’s goal as one minute later, the Spoofhounds were whistled for a handball inside the box — setting up a penalty kick for Hinton. Hinton’s attempt was successful, giving the Eagles their third-straight goal.
“I don’t think that goal to end the half was the point that changed the game,” Gonzalez said. “Where everything changed was when we missed a clear chance inside the box that would have made the game 3-0. After that, we saw silly mistakes in all of the goals.”
The Spoofhounds had very few opportunities to score after falling behind. Maryville’s best chance to tie the match came with two seconds remaining with a free kick for Teale. Teale’s attempt was on target, but Summit Chrisitian goalkeeper Jackson Staley knocked it away to secure the win.
“They just got long balls into the box and we just weren’t able to get it out of there and the strikers couldn’t get the ball forward — that was a big problem for us,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez was happy with Maryville’s season and the direction of the program. The Spoofhounds won their third-straight district championship and their fourth in five years.
“I’m really happy, but I think we have a lot to do as we get ready for next season and we have to get better,” Gonzalez said. “To get to state, you need to go that extra mile. It’s nice to get to these games and we’re getting more kids to join the program and that’s good for us. Keeping that bar high is what is going to help those kids improve and hopefully we can move on and comeback better next year.”