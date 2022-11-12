MARYVILLE, Mo. — Soccer isn’t a game known for runs, but Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal matchup between the Maryville Spoofhounds and Summit Christian Eagles was just that. The Spoofhounds struck first with two goals early in the first half, but the Eagles scored three unanswered goals to avenge last season’s loss to Maryville.

“We had six, seven, eight shots off target and you can’t score goals if you don’t put the ball on target,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said.

