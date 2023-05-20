CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds had the No. 1 team in the state frustrated as the minutes continued to tick away and the St. Pius X Warriors kept finding a zero under their name on the scoreboard. But the frustration wasn’t enough as the Warriors found the back of the net with just over 12 minutes left in overtime, clinching the Class 2 District 8 Championship with a 1-0 win over Maryville.

“We all came out here and really wanted to win and just left our hearts on the field,” Freshman Payton Kurz said. “Everybody played amazing, and we all worked well together.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags