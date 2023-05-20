CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds had the No. 1 team in the state frustrated as the minutes continued to tick away and the St. Pius X Warriors kept finding a zero under their name on the scoreboard. But the frustration wasn’t enough as the Warriors found the back of the net with just over 12 minutes left in overtime, clinching the Class 2 District 8 Championship with a 1-0 win over Maryville.
“We all came out here and really wanted to win and just left our hearts on the field,” Freshman Payton Kurz said. “Everybody played amazing, and we all worked well together.”
Friday night’s matchup was a stark contrast to the first matchup between two of the top teams in Class 2 soccer. The Spoofhounds dropped that matchup 4-0, and if not for goalkeeper Abby Swink, the Warriors may have won by a lot more.
“In that first matchup, they had too much space in the defensive line, and we weren’t putting pressure on them,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “This time, we took the risk, and they were unable to pass the ball from side-to-side.”
Swink said after the April 25 loss that the Spoofhounds could use that loss to be better by season’s end and Maryville did just that throughout the match. St. Pius scored two goals in the first half of the regular season matchup, but the Spoofhounds held them to just four shots-on-goal in the first half Friday.
Senior Katie Weiss said after the loss that it wasn’t just the schematic change, but the effort put forward by the Spoofhounds.
“The intensity, we just wanted it so much more,” Weiss said. “I know the younger girls didn’t want us to leave and be done with them yet, so I think it was the intensity.”
When asked about any changes at halftime, Gonzalez said the team just needed to stick to their gameplan.
“The pressure was on the other team, not on us,” Gonzalez said. “They were the ones worried about the score, we were doing our jobs and doing our plan. I had nothing to say to them other than they were doing great.”
The Maryville attack finally found a hole in the Warriors defense early in the second half, leaving forward Jalea Price one-on-one with the goalkeeper. But senior Katherine Lewis kept the conference scoreless streak alive with a save.
Shots were limited in the final 40 minutes of regulation, and it began to wear on the St. Pius attack. The Warriors were called for offsides multiple times in the match, and the final one led to a warning as they began to voice their frustrations.
“At halftime, our coach mentioned how this team is ranked first in the class and is used to beating teams 6-0, 5-0 and I could just see the frustration in them because the score was 0-0 and things weren’t coming easy for them this time,” Kennedy Kurz said. “We made it hard for them to win, we didn’t just hand it to them.”
St. Pius' best chance in the second half came with just a few minutes left. The Warriors found themselves with multiple opportunities in front of the goal, but Swink continued to deny the attack.
“She has been my keeper her entire high school career and I am really happy with her regardless of the score,” Gonzalez said. “She will do amazing things. She knows the game and she helped us back there every single time. I know goalkeepers don’t get recognized that often, but she’s one of those good ones.”
St. Pius’ Macy Wilderson was the one to end Maryville’s season in the sixth minute of overtime. Wilderson’s shot was put in the top right corner of the net, leaving Swink little opportunity to get the save.
This Maryville senior class won 43 games in their three years and two district titles. The Spoofhounds averaged over four goals per match in that span and less than two goals per match on the defensive end.
“I’m really happy with all my years playing here and how successful they were,” Weiss said.
The Spoofhounds will not only have a talented senior class to replace, but they will also be on the search for a new head coach. Gonzalez coached his final match Friday evening and will begin his new journey as the head coach at Kearney High School.
“This job will always be my favorite, to be honest,” Gonzalez said. “This was my first job in the states and coaching. Thankfully, everybody supported me all three years and both programs were really successful. But I think we’ve left something good behind so that the next person can continue to do good things.”