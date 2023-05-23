EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — When Adam Patton, Cooper Loe, Blake Katen and this season’s seniors arrived with the Spoofhound baseball program, the team was coming off 2-straight losing seasons and six losing seasons in their last seven. Then their freshman season was canceled due to a global pandemic.
This group of seniors knows a thing or two about dealing with less than ideal situations. With only three years to wear the varsity Spoofhound uniform, the trio of senior leaders made the most of it with 3-straight winning seasons, a 44-29 overall record and a district championship as seniors.
“It was an amazing season,” Patton said. “We went through the ups and downs. The extreme highs and the very low lows — and came out and won districts. It is a special thing to do.”
The Spoofhounds (18-11) saw that journey end on Tuesday night in Excelsior Springs with a 9-0 loss to Excelsior Springs (27-10).
As coach Hans Plackemeier gave his season-ending speech to the Spoofhounds in shallow right field, his seven-year old son Brock made his rounds hugging the seniors. This group of Spoofhounds has made an impression on Brock as he’s been in their dugout during the postseason run and had eye black applied by Katen before the sectional game, but the Spoofhounds have also gone to his little league game to return the support.
“It is just a special thing, a special group of guys and something that I will never get back,” Patton said. “I appreciate it a lot.”
Loe hopes that support and that foundation they’ve laid with the program only builds a more stable baseball team for when Brock and other younger kids join the Spoofhound ranks.
“I’m excited to see what this baseball team can do in the future,” Loe said.
On Tuesday, it just wasn’t the Hounds night from the beginning as sophomore Peyton McCollum got the ball. McCollum has been a force on the mound all season, but could not find command of his breaking ball against the Tigers.
“He pitched great,” Plackemeier said. “A couple things went wrong. We had the first one-two and we couldn’t get that third out. It was tough.”
After two quick outs in the bottom of the first, a bloop single and back-to-back hit batters loaded the bases. McCollum walked a run in and another scored on an error where it appeared that Katen stepped on first for an out, but the umpire ruled he missed the bag.
A 2-run double ended the night for McCollum as Katen came in to pitch. A fifth Excelsior Springs run scored on a wild pitch, but the inning ended on a fly out to Don Allen in center field.
Meanwhile, the Spoofhound offense could not break through. An Allen single and a Boston Hageman walk put two on with one out in the second inning, but Maryville couldn’t get a runner past second.
“Their pitcher definitely located well,” Loe said. “I just think that we were hitting balls hard, but they were right to people. Not many balls were falling for us today. I don’t think we played bad at all, just some calls didn’t go our way and that is just how baseball is.”
Katen settled in with hitless second and third innings.
“Mindset of — you gotta throw strikes and let the defense work,” Katen said. “I put a lot of trust in those guys.”
In the fourth inning, Maryville mounted a 2-out threat with Allen and Hageman reaching base again, but a strikeout ended the threat.
“They were making plays,” Patton said. “It is baseball, you know. You wait until two outs to get runners on and then you can’t get them home because you’ve got two outs. It is just baseball and that happens in silly ways.”
The Tigers broke through against Katen in the fourth inning with a walk, hit-by-pitch and two bunt singles resulting in three runs scoring and an 8-0 lead.
“That is normally how we play, but we couldn’t get anybody on with less than two outs, so it wasn’t good,” Plackemeier said.
Hageman got another 2-out single in the sixth, but with two runners on, the Tigers escaped the inning with a groundout.
Excelsior Springs tacked on a seventh-inning run for the 9-0 final score.
The Tigers finished with five hits and two errors while the Hounds had four hits and two errors, but six walks and four hit-by-pitches bit Maryville.
Hageman finished with two singles while Canon Creason returned from injury with a double and Allen had his single. Hageman and Allen each also drew walks.