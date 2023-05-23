23-05-25 MHSBB Cooper3.jpg
Maryville senior Cooper Loe is hugged by 7-year old Brock Plackemeier as Brock's father and Spoofhound coach Hans Plackemeier speaks to the team following Tuesday's sectional loss in Excelsior Springs. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — When Adam Patton, Cooper Loe, Blake Katen and this season’s seniors arrived with the Spoofhound baseball program, the team was coming off 2-straight losing seasons and six losing seasons in their last seven. Then their freshman season was canceled due to a global pandemic.

This group of seniors knows a thing or two about dealing with less than ideal situations. With only three years to wear the varsity Spoofhound uniform, the trio of senior leaders made the most of it with 3-straight winning seasons, a 44-29 overall record and a district championship as seniors.

