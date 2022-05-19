ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Whichever team won the district title was going to reside along a familiar stretch of highway. It was the team to the south that prevailed as the Spoofhounds fell to rival Savannah, 9-3, in the Class 4 District 16 Championship game Wednesday night at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.
Facing the Savage ace and Northwest Missouri State signee Tyson Hilsabeck, there was little room for error, but Maryville put itself in a bind early as it took three Spoofhound pitchers to escape the first inning.
Junior Blake Katen got the start for the Spoofhounds and had difficulty finding the strike zone as the first four batters he faced all reached base, three of which were by walk. Senior Connor Drake took to the mound and nearly worked out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited as he struck out the first batter he faced and induced a fly ball to center field where Don Allen made the catch and a strong throw from the sophomore prevented a runner from coming home. However, it was on a temporary reprieve as Savannah crossed the plate six more times, before the Hounds had to go to the bullpen for the third time in the opening inning. Adam Patton moved from behind the plate to the mound. An infield error on the first batter he faced increased the deficit to 8-0 before the junior coaxed a pop-up to end the first inning.
Hilsabeck made quick work of the Hounds in the second inning as he struck out the side. Patton did his part keeping Maryville in the game as threw a total of 4 1/3 innings of one run baseball striking out three and walking two.
Sophomore Cooper Gastler got the Spoofhounds first hit in the third inning but was left stranded at third base.
In the bottom of the third inning, Allen showed off his outfield arm twice to prevent runs from scoring, with the big play came on an inning-ending double play where he made the catch on a fly out to center and threw the runner out at home trying to score, which brought some life to the Maryville dugout.
Junior Cooper Loe started the fourth inning off with a single to center field. After a sacrifice bunt and a groundout, in stepped Allen who put the ball in play and beat the throw to first as the shortstop had trouble coming up with the ball, scoring Loe to get the Spoofhounds on the board.
“That kind of started something for us,” Allen said. “We just kept fighting because our team doesn’t give up.”
Savannah was able to get the run back in the bottom half of the inning, but a great play by Loe retrieved a pitch behind the plate and made the flip to Patton to tag out the Savannah runner at the plate
In the top of the sixth inning Maryville started to mount a comeback with a two-out rally after Katen was hit by a pitch and advanced to third base on a single by Allen. Sophomore Boston Hageman delivered an RBI single which was then followed up with a run-scoring hit off the bat of junior Spencer Scott, his second single of the game, to score Allen and cut into the deficit.
However, that was as close as the Spoofhounds would get as they left two runners on base to end the inning with a ground out.
Freshman Canon Creason pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning, striking out one. Maryville could not mount another comeback in seventh inning as they were put down in order
Despite not being able to end the season with a victory coach Hans Plackemeier was proud of how his team battled.
“That first bad inning — if it wasn't for that we would be up 3-1,” he said. “We don’t give up and no matter what the score is we are going to continue to battle.”
Scott said that no matter the deficit, there was no quit in the Spoofhounds and right up until the last out there was that thought that they could put together one more rally against their rival.
“It sucks, because we thought we could come in and win, but we fought back,” he said.
Maryville finished its season with a 12-9 record and earned the district runner-up plaque.