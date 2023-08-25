22-11-24 MHS Jam Delton.jpg
Maryville senior Delton Davis carries the ball last Friday night at the jamboree in Bearcat Stadium.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the last 11 seasons, Blair Oaks has a 90.7 winning percentage, nine district titles and three state championships. Over the same span, Maryville had an 85.3 winning percentage, 10 district titles and three state championships. 

All that winning has led to a mutual respect between the two programs that had never played each other until 2017 when the Spoofhounds beat the Falcons in the state semifinals on the way to the state title. Blair Oaks returned the favor in the 2020 state title game with a 62-40 win. 

