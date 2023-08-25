MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the last 11 seasons, Blair Oaks has a 90.7 winning percentage, nine district titles and three state championships. Over the same span, Maryville had an 85.3 winning percentage, 10 district titles and three state championships.
All that winning has led to a mutual respect between the two programs that had never played each other until 2017 when the Spoofhounds beat the Falcons in the state semifinals on the way to the state title. Blair Oaks returned the favor in the 2020 state title game with a 62-40 win.
“There is no feeling your way in when you are playing the defending state champ,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Ted LePage was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame last year for a reason because he is an excellent coach and he runs an excellent football program.”
The mutual respect has led to a rivalry where the teams have played in the first game of the season each year since 2018. Blair Oaks has won each of those meetings.
“It puts a sense of urgency in your team early on,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “We are getting ready to play in a big college stadium. We are getting ready to play the No. 3 team in the last 10 years in the state of Missouri. Good heavens, that is why you play high school football. You get to play somebody like Maryville, you know that every game we have played them except for one — which was during COVID — has been just a down-to-the-wire priority game.
“… If you talk about football in the state of Missouri, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 — one of the first words that comes out of your mouth is Maryville.”
Each time the teams have matched up, the Falcons have had a Hair brother at quarterback, so despite coming off a state championship and undefeated season and with 10 defensive starters back and six offensive starters back, the Falcons feel like they go into Friday night with something to prove as they replace Dylan Hair.
“We don’t shy away from it,” LePage said. “Dylan was a heck of a player, and we enjoyed every second of having him. But at the same standpoint, it is a team game, and Dylan would be the first one to tell you that. … They are just trying to uphold what he set a standard for and it has been a really, really good offseason from that standpoint.”
In a role reversal, the Spoofhounds go into Warrensburg on Friday night with the more experienced signal-caller. Senior Derek Quinlin helped transform the Maryville offense last season and amplify the passing game.
In Quinlin’s first career start last season, Maryville put up 42 points. Dylan Hair and Blair Oaks put up 54 in what would become their closest game of the season until the state championship game.
“Last year, he was so poised,” LePage said of Quinlin. “… If you would have told me that was his first start, I would have said that there is no way after that game. Man, he played just phenomenal. We know he’s just gotten better. We know his receiver is back — No. 11 (Delton) Davis. Last year, he just torched us. Slowing those two down, I don’t know how you do it. You are just going to have to rally because both of them are playmakers.”
The Spoofhounds return eight on offense and LePage knows that a key will be if the Falcons can slow down the Hounds.
“It is so much fun to watch Maryville,” LePage said. “Because you put it on and you know that Coach Webb’s team is going to be clean and they are going to be just as efficient as any football team in the state of Missouri. I mean that as the ultimate compliment. I’ve coached in Class 6 and there is just nobody who has their team in the correct spots, correct alignment and playing hard-nosed. Great tackling team. Then on the offensive side of the ball, they don’t turn the ball over, they don’t have penalties. They don’t beat themselves.”
The entire front seven for Blair Oaks return including two players who currently hold offers to Northwest Missouri State — defensive tackle Parker Bennett and middle linebacker Brady Kerperin. While the quarterbacks, particularly Hair, have earned the headlines, the battle up front has decided the previous matchups.
“We just need to get in there and mix it up,” Webb said. “Whatever side is going to win that line of scrimmage is usually going to come out on top.”
While Blair Oaks is replacing Hair, they return plenty of the weapons from last season. Sophomore Hayden Lackman returns after being a 1,000-yard rusher as a freshman and receivers Nicolas Closser and Joey Wilde are also back.
“They are really good on offense, it doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback,” Webb said. “Sometimes when you graduate a really productive player at any position, the other guys around him step up and make you that much more effective.”
The game and season kicks off at 7 p.m., on Friday at Central Missouri’s Walton Stadium in Warrensburg.
“That’ll show us how we will do the rest of the season and it’ll be a good tone setter,” Quinlin said.