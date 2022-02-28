ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — From 2013 through 2018, Spoofhound girls basketball did not have a winning season. In 2015, the program didn’t win a game.
The last three seasons, the team was a combined 59-17. With the loss of 2021 Miss Show-Me Basketball and 4-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week Serena Sundell as well as two other starters and head coach Quentin Albrecht, the question going into the season was if the program was going to be able to sustain that success.
With an extremely young core the Spoofhounds proved that the growth was much more than one player. With no seniors and just two upperclassmen, Maryville went 15-10 this season.
“There aren’t many teams that get to say that they have nobody leaving and their full team coming back,” Maryville sophomore Ava Dumke said. “It is just crazy to me to see how we were at the beginning of the season, just getting to know each other, and how much we grew.”
The season ended on Monday night in the Class 4, District 16 semifinals as the Hounds ran into the buzzsaw that is the Benton Cardinals (21-5) — winners of 15 of their last 16 contests. The 10th-ranked team in the state picked up a 41-20 win on their home floor in a game that was tight through three quarters.
Benton came into the contest with the clear strategy to limit Spoofhound leading scorer and Central Missouri commit Rylee Vierthaler. Cardinal coach Chris Michaels called the junior by name as he called on his defense to stick with her several times during the game.
“They are very athletic and very big,” Vierthaler said. “I tried to focus on getting my teammates open. … They are a great defensive team and you saw that tonight.”
His strategy succeeded in holding Vierthaler scoreless in the first half and to just two in the game, but the focus did open things up for the rest of the Spoofhounds. Dumke took advantage with a 3-pointer to cap the first-quarter scoring with Benton leading 12-8.
“What I think our girls did well was sharing the basketball and moving the basketball,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “Hopefully we can just continue to grow and get stronger in that area and open up looks.”
Dumke had back-to-back baskets early in the second quarter to pull the Hounds with 15-12. That was as close as they would get with the Cardinal closing the half on a 10-0 run for a 25-12 halftime lead.
The Spoofhounds were within 33-20 late in the third quarter and for a brief second it appeared they were back within 10 as Maryville drew up an inbounds play to freshman Jalea Price with 0.5 seconds on the clock. Price caught it and immediately made a 3-pointer.
The basket was waved off though as the officials ran in saying the bang-bang play was too late. That was the last time Maryville would see the ball go through the net as Benton out-scored Maryville 8-0 in the fourth quarter.
Maryville was led in scoring by Dumke with nine, Pettlon with five and Ryesen Stiens with four.
“It is such a great opportunity to know that the group that we had out on the floor tonight is going to be the same group that we have starting next November,” Obley said. “This group has a lot of high goals for itself and we just continue to work towards them.”
Maryville now turns to the offseason with its top-12 minutes earners being two juniors, one sophomore and nine freshmen. Vierthaler looks forward to what is to come with this group.
“We’ve grown from the first game of the season to the next, to every practice and everything which is awesome,” Vierthaler said. “Our coach always talks about building one brick at a time. The cool thing we can say now is that this was a brick for next year. We don’t have to say, ‘Well, we are losing some people,’ because we aren’t.”