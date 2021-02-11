ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Maryville Spoofhounds have all but clinched the one seed in their district tournament. On Thursday night, the Spoofhounds took on the Benton Cardinals, who are fighting for the two seed in that tournament. Maryville dismantled the Cardinals 57-37 in their final meeting before districts.
“It’s important in many aspects because it kind of sets a tone and a mindset,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “It is also important because that was a conference game and that puts us at 4-0 in the conference and in the driver’s seat.”
Maryville was dominant defensively in the first half Thursday night. The Cardinals came into the game having won four of their last five games and averaged 48 points per game over that span. The Spoofhounds held the Benton offense to just two points in the first quarter.
On the offensive side, Maryville found its production from a different source in the first half. Senior Emily Cassavaugh scored seven points in the first quarter and 13 in the first half.
“Recently, Tolson told me that I always make the first three of the game and when we were warming up, I just couldn’t miss,” Cassavaugh said. “I just decided that I was going to chuck them up and see if they went in, and then I was like, ‘Holy crap!’. Then I just kept throwing them up there and they kept going in.”
The second quarter saw much of the same from both teams. The Spoofhounds held the Cardinals to five second quarter points and Cassavaugh notched her third 3-pointer of the half and three free throws.
“She was really a catalyst for us tonight,” Albrecht said. “She came out, hit that 3-pointer, and it really got her going and everyone excited.”
Serena Sundell assisted Cassavaugh in the first quarter with seven points, but passed the sidekick role to sophomore Anastyn Pettlon in the second quarter. Pettlon scored eight points in the second quarter, with two three-pointers—helping the Spoofhounds to a 31-7 halftime lead.
Free throws were the story of the second half for Maryville, who attempted 22 over the final two quarters. For Benton, Peyton Anderson awoke from her first-half slumber, scoring 11 points in the second half and seven in the third quarter.
Sundell and Pettlon combined for 12 of the Spoofhounds’ 13 third-quarter points with six points each. Maryville led Benton 44-20 at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals weren’t without their share of free throw attempts and used those opportunities to have their best quarter of the game in the fourth. Benton scored 17 points in the final quarter, but the Spoofhound lead was never less than 20. Lauren Cullin said the performance was due to the team’s hard work.
“Constant preparation, we’re always in the gym and always focused during practice,” Cullin said. “In practice, we’re always pepping each other up, and we’re focused on a conference championship and maybe a district championship. Those are goals for the season and so it’s all about having the right mindset.”
Sundell and Pettlon tied for the team lead with 18 points. Cassavaugh was third on the team with 14 points, helping Maryville to its first win at Benton since 2011.
“We had a lot of girls that came out and contributed,” Albrecht said. “The nice thing about us this year is that in the past, we relied on Serena to do so many things, but now we can rely on so many different people.”
The Spoofhounds have now won four-straight against the Cardinals after losing six-straight from February 2012 to February of 2019.
“We hadn’t beat Benton on their home court in over a decade, so it really felt good to come out strong and pretty much dominate the whole time,” Cullin said.
Maryville has just three regular season games left against teams who have combined for 40 wins this season. The Spoofhounds will face Cameron on Monday before traveling to Savannah on Thursday. They will then close out the regular season against Chillicothe on Feb. 25.
“I think you can be a certain amount of confident before you become overconfident,” Cassavaugh said. “It can bite you in the butt, but we’re pretty confident that if we can come out and play like we did tonight, we can go pretty far.”