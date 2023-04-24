Team
Buy Now

The Maryville Spoofhounds won the boys and the combined championships at Excelsior Springs last Friday. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — As has become somewhat customary for the Maryville track and field team this season they brought home some more hardware as they competed on Friday at Excelsior Springs.

Unlike most other meets the Spoofhounds compete in, this particular meet not only had boys and girls champions, but an overall combined winner. Maryville won the 2023 Mineral Water Classic combined championship plaque with a total score of 238 points. The boys won first place with 162 points outscoring the second-place school by more than 50 points. The girls took fourth place overall out of 13 schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags