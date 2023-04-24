EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — As has become somewhat customary for the Maryville track and field team this season they brought home some more hardware as they competed on Friday at Excelsior Springs.
Unlike most other meets the Spoofhounds compete in, this particular meet not only had boys and girls champions, but an overall combined winner. Maryville won the 2023 Mineral Water Classic combined championship plaque with a total score of 238 points. The boys won first place with 162 points outscoring the second-place school by more than 50 points. The girls took fourth place overall out of 13 schools.
Winning the combined title is something that coach Rodney Bade liked to see from his squad.
“That's just a nice touch, it's fun, we don't go to many meets that do this,” he said. “This is something that we're really going to brag about.”
In regards to the team's overall performance, Bade likes the energy the athletes displayed.
“I thought tonight was great,” he said. “Anything we saw (last week) where maybe we were a little tired. I didn't see any of that today. They came here ready to compete.”
Helping the Maryville boys to the team title were some familiar faces.
Senior Keaton Stone won the long jump with a distance of 6.12 meters and the triple jump with a leap of 13.42 meters, while also placing sixth in the pole vault.
Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump with a height of 1.83 meters.
Sophomore Dylan Masters took first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.22 and he was second in the 1600m run.
Up-and-coming sophomore Dylan Meyer won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.03, while Flores was third.
Sophomore Bradley Deering easily won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:52.20 which was more than 30 seconds faster than the second place runner.
The 4x400m relay team won with a time of 3:36.20.
Several others earned key points for the boys.
The 4x200m relay placed second, the 4x800-meter relay team was third, while the 4x100-meter relay team placed fourth.
Freshman Sadler Viau and sophomore Cole Zarbano were third and fourth respectively in the 110m hurdles. The duo also placed in the 300m hurdles with Viau taking fourth and Zarbano seventh.
Sophomore Carson Sterling was third in the discus and senior Kort Watkins was third in the shot put with Sterling right behind him in fourth.
Wyatt Garner took fourth in the 100m dash and sixth in the long jump. Fellow junior Delton Davis was seventh in the 200-meter dash and sophomore Dalton McDonough was eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
Caden Stoecklein was fourth in the javelin with fellow senior Adrian McGee also getting a top-8 throw.
On the girls side, junior Ava Dumke continues her winning ways in the javelin with a first-place throw of 36.89 meters.
The girls 4x800m relay team ran away from the pack with a first-place time of 11:05.26, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place team.
Junior Ella Schulte took second place in the 110-meter hurdles, while freshman Brylee Acklin came in fourth.
Acklin was also second in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. She also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with Schulte picking up seventh place.
Freshman Meah Schommer was third in the 800-meter run, while sophomore Carleigh McElvain had a top-8 finish.
Sophomore Avery Derr was fifth in the 400-meter dash and freshman Isabella Kinderknecht was seventh in the 200-meter dash.
Junior Ainsley Watkins was sixth in the pole vault and sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle was eighth in the shot put.
The 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth while the 4x200-meter relay team was seventh.
Masters enjoys seeing the overall performance of his teammates as the squad is much more complete than in years past.
“It's just awesome having everyone in all these other events really step up and get those points,” he said. “It feels like we're winning a lot more consistently.”
At the Mineral Water Classic, the Spoofhounds competed against several schools who they will be seeing down the road as eight of the 13 schools represented are in Class 3, District 8.
Bade explained that it is one thing to see the numbers on paper but to see the kids compete against the others is another thing entirely and likes how his team and individuals stacked up against the competition.
“I think we are in a really good place,” he said. “This will help us formulate (a plan). We will have a different game plan for conference then we will in districts, especially on the girls side.”
The Spoofhounds get some home cooking after spending several weeks on the road competing as they will host the Maryville Invitational on Thursday. The meet will also be senior night.
“We are really looking forward to not traveling and racing at home,” Bade said. “We can train, refresh and rejuvenate.”