MARYVILLE, Mo. — After opening the season with a tough 6-3 loss in Savannah, the Spoofhound tennis team has been on a roll as Maryville prepares to host Savannah for the Midland Empire Conference championship.
Maryville (9-1; 5-0 MEC) swept Chillicothe (5-4; 3-3 MEC) on Thursday night at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. Of the 9-straight wins for the Spoofhounds, seven have been 9-0 with only St. Pius X and Trenton being closer.
“The first match we had was really a reality check for us to see where we were at,” Maryville sophomore Kristian Mendez said. “We’ve been on a roll since. We feel like we can beat Savannah the next time they come around.”
Both teams were missing varsity players with Maryville missing junior Landon Baker, but senior Colby Bowles and freshman AJ Dinsdale were able to step into varsity roles and play well.
“Colby has some good varsity experience — coming in today and playing singles and getting a pretty dominant win with 8-2 was very impressive,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “AJ came in for us to play doubles and he did amazing. … Having the depth that we have has really helped us this season.”
Dinsdale teamed with George Groumoutis in doubles and the pairing dominated for an 8-0 win over Andrew Snider and Austin Lyford in No. 3 doubles.
The other doubles matches were closer early on, but Maryville pulled away for victories as Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples won 8-3 and Mendez and Will Sheil won 8-5.
Mendez has been a linchpin for the Spoofhounds this season. The cousin of Groumoutis moved to Maryville from Texas and has stepped in as the team’s No. 1 player and only has losses to Savannah’s Cole Horton and St. Pius X’s Justin Janasz this season.
“Going into the season, I didn’t know who was there, what teams were good or anything,” Mendez said. “Going through the season gave me a good chance to find out who the good players are. Obviously, Chillicothe, their No. 1 was good.”
The sophomore says that it helped his transition to a new school and new team to have his cousin by his side.
“It feels good playing with my cousin beside me,” Mendez said. “Just getting better and better.”
Mendez faced a tough competitor on Thursday with Chillicothe’s Josh Adams and had the wind throwing in another variable into the match. But just like doubles, Mendez found his rhythm and came away with an 8-5 win.
Teale and Groumoutis each had 8-4 victories, but they came a little differently. Teale opened up a lead early and controlled the match, but Groumoutis was clearly frustrated by the wind early as a couple of his shots landed out of play and a couple of his opponent’s shots curved into play with the wind.
“I just have to take it as an advantage, because I know that the guy I am playing is going through the same thing,” Groumoutis said. “I just have to stay positive mentally and just adjust from that.”
Groumoutis settled in and was able to get the win.
“I changed my game for the wind, and it went great from there,” Groumoutis said.
Staples and Bowles each had relatively stress-free singles wins with Staples winning 8-3 and Bowles winning 8-2.
The best singles match of the day was between freshman Will Sheil and Chillicothe’s Parker Savage. Savage led early on, but Sheil was able to rally for the 8-5 win and secure the sweep for Maryville.
The busy week for the Hounds continues Friday with the Lafayette Tournament. On Monday, they travel to Southwest Valley before hosting Savannah on Tuesday and going to St. Joseph for the MEC Tournament on Wednesday.
“I’m excited for Savannah next Tuesday here at home, especially since it's a conference match,” Groumoutis said.