Maryville junior Kason Teale returns a ball on Thursday against Chillicother at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After opening the season with a tough 6-3 loss in Savannah, the Spoofhound tennis team has been on a roll as Maryville prepares to host Savannah for the Midland Empire Conference championship.

Maryville (9-1; 5-0 MEC) swept Chillicothe (5-4; 3-3 MEC) on Thursday night at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center. Of the 9-straight wins for the Spoofhounds, seven have been 9-0 with only St. Pius X and Trenton being closer.

