ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys tennis team was hoping for a top finish at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament on Wednesday in St. Joseph. While Maryville fell just short of that goal, they did finish the day with the most conference medalists.
The Spoofhounds had five players earn medals while no other team had more than three.
“It says that our program is pretty strong right now and we are doing good things,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “Hopefully this continues into districts.”
Spoofhound juniors Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples went to the finals in the doubles tournament, rolling through their first three matches against teams from Savannah, Chillicothe and Bishop LeBlond.
The top-seeded duo met their nemesis from Savannah with Evan Heyfte and Noah Gould. Heyfte and Gould rallied to beat the Spoofhound duo on Tuesday and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set on Wednesday.
Teale and Staples snapped into their form then and rattled off 7-straight points to win the first set 7-5.
The momentum didn’t hold though as the Savannah duo built a 4-1 lead in the second set and this time withstood the Spoofhounds’ rally and won 6-3.
Maryville built a big 7-0 lead in the first-to-10 tiebreaker, but Savannah rallied again to win 11-9 and make Teale and Staples settle for second.
“Communication is key for them,” McGinness said. “When they are communicating, they are unstoppable, so they just have to keep that up.”
Maryville’s other doubles team of sophomore George Groumoutis and freshman Will Sheil began the day with an 8-2 win over a Lafayette duo. Hefyte and Gould handed the Spoofhound duo their first loss.
That left Groumoutis and Sheil needing 3-straight wins to earn a medal. They began that run with an 8-2 win over LeBlond.
“Consistency is probably the most important thing when you are playing tennis,” Sheil said.
They earned their trip to the medal round with a 8-1 victory over Chillicothe. That set up a fifth-place final against Savannah’s Brighton Kurre and Cale Higer.
It was another tiebreaker between Savannah and Maryville, but this time, the Spoofhounds were victorious with a 11-9 tiebreaker decision.
“I’m pretty happy,” Sheil said. “It was a pretty hot day and a long day.”
In singles, Maryville sophomore Kristian Mendez came in seeded third and lived up to that seeding.
Mendez rolled past eventual fifth-place finisher Jadon Collins of Chillicothe 8-5 in the first round. He shutout Benton’s Connor Jones-Taylor in the second round, 8-0.
“I won both my matches pretty easily and then we got to the third one against the St. Pius kid,” Mendez said. “He is a tough kid.”
That set up a match with St. Pius X’s Justin Janasz in the semifinals. Janasz beat Mendez 8-1 in the regular season.
This matchup was much more competitive with Janasz winning the first set 6-4, but Mendez taking the second 6-4. That led to yet another tiebreaker and Janasz escaped with a 10-7 win in tiebreaker.
“I felt like I played a lot better than I played against him in the regular season,” Mendez said.
Mendez was able to bounce back and beat Chillicothe’s Josh Adams 8-1 in the third-place match.
“Just keeping my mind right,” Mendez said of the key to bouncing back. “Just keeping the ball in play, just trying to forget about the loss and keep playing play-by-play.”
Maryville junior Landon Baker went 1-2 on the day with an 8-0 win over Benton’s Sean Koch, but lost to Adams and St. Pius X’s Jackson Osten.
Maryville will wrap up the regular season at home on Monday against Bishop LeBlond.
“This is the best tournament I’ve been to so far all season,” Mendez said. “It is great practice getting us ready for districts as a team.”