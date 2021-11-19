FENTON, Mo. — After a 4-0 blowout by St. Pius X (Festus) over Fair Grove in the first semifinal game of the day in the Class 1 MSHSAA State Soccer Tournament, the second semifinal match between Lutheran (St. Charles) and Maryville lived up to the hype of a state semifinal.
Unfortunately for the fourth-ranked Spoofhounds (15-6-1), they fell short 1-0 to top-ranked Lutheran (21-5-1).
“I feel like we played our best, and we gave 100 percent effort the entire time and that is all we can really ask for,” Maryville sophomore goalkeeper Jaxson Staples said. “It just wasn’t the result we wanted."
The teams played a very even game with both sides getting six shots on goal, but the difference came with 68 seconds left in the first half.
“They played really well, but they felt the pressure of the state environment,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “It is something new for them, but they did their best and I’m really proud of them. … They fought until the end and never gave up.”
Lutheran 5-foot-5 sophomore Samuel Magueja leads the Cougars in goals with 19 this year despite splitting time as the team’s keeper this season. His speed proved too dangerous with 1:08 on the clock.
Magueja drove, created the chance and crossed the ball to senior Liam McCarty for a relatively simple tap-in for goal. McCarty is second on the team in goals with 15 this season.
“I think their No. 7 (Magueja) was really fast and he got all the way to the end and (it was) an easy shot for them,” Gonzalez said.
The goal sent Maryville into halftime with a 1-0 deficit, but the Hounds had been creating opportunities so there wasn’t much for Gonzalez to change at the break except to calm his team after the goal.
“It gave us time to talk to them and to keep them calm,” Gonzalez said.
The Spoofhounds came out in the second half and continued to create chances, but still couldn’t find the back of the net with exception of a goal by Kason Teale in the first half which was waved off for offsides.
“We were just trying to stay positive and know that we can still win it if we just work hard and keep going at every ball 100 percent,” Staples said.
Senior forward Jacob Ferris doesn’t think the Lutheran defense was the best they’ve played — giving the edge to Summit Christian Academy — but they were the most physical.
“They were just tough and very physical,” Ferris said. “I wouldn’t say they are the best ones — Summit Christian I feel like was the best ones I’ve gone against this year. They were pretty tough. They were just very physical, always had a body on you any time you went up for a ball or touched a ball. They got that pressure and it just kept you on your toes the whole time.”
Ferris, the team’s leading goal scorer with 29 this season, played with a partially torn MCL in his knee.
“It got a little sore in the second half after I got a couple tough challenges in — it started to hurt a little bit,” Ferris said.
Maryville battled until the final seconds when senior James DiStefano had a corner kick with under 10 seconds left which bounced around in the box, but was deflected just wide of the goal with two seconds left.
“It deflected and it was going in, but it had so much spin on it that it hit the ground and just went right out,” Ferris said. “So close.”
The loss ends Maryville’s hopes of its first state championship in soccer, but the Spoofhounds can still finish as the best public school in Class 1. While St. Pius X (Festus) and Lutheran will play for the state championship, Maryville faces Fair Grove for third place on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“We just have to stay positive, know that we can win it, and come out here and give 100 percent,” Staples said.
Fair Grove (15-9) came into the tournament ranked 12th in Class 1 and fell 4-0 to third-ranked St. Pius X in its semifinal.