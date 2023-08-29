23-08-31 MHS Golf Cailyn4.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert clips onto the green on Monday at Mozingo Recreation Park. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Cailyn Auffert was about an inch from making Monday a very memorable day as her tee shot on No. 15 just missed dropping in the cup for her first career hole-in-one. Auffert and the Spoofhounds still ended the day happy with Auffert winning the individual tournament title and Maryville winning the team title.

“It was probably an inch away,” Auffert said. “I was hoping it’d roll in, but it’s alright. One of these days maybe. Then I’d say that I just played overall consistently.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags