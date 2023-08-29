MARYVILLE, Mo. — Cailyn Auffert was about an inch from making Monday a very memorable day as her tee shot on No. 15 just missed dropping in the cup for her first career hole-in-one. Auffert and the Spoofhounds still ended the day happy with Auffert winning the individual tournament title and Maryville winning the team title.
“It was probably an inch away,” Auffert said. “I was hoping it’d roll in, but it’s alright. One of these days maybe. Then I’d say that I just played overall consistently.”
Auffert won the individual title by six strokes over East Atchison senior Alex Barnett. It was a career-best score in high school for Auffert, who finished fifth at last season’s Class 2 State Tournament.
“I’ll say it again, she has the best mental game of anyone who has ever golfed for me,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said.
Beyond Auffert, the rest of the Spoofhound lineup was outstanding as sophomore Alayna Pargas took 11 strokes off her career best with an 87 to finish third overall. Senior Lauren Jaster was fourth with a 91, senior Ainsley Watkins was sixth with a 101 and senior Casey Phillips was seventh with a 102.
“I’m super excited to get the season rolling and I feel like it is going to go well for our whole team,” Pargas said.
In the 61-golfer field, the Spoofhound junior varsity also performed well with Brinley Conn tying for 18th, Alana Crawford tying for 23rd and Maggie Webb tying for 29th.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Ricks said. “They’ve worked hard and when you look at those scores coming in, it just blows me away. I think we are in for a good season as long as we can keep our mental game and get past those bad shots.”
With it being the first event of the season, Ricks makes sure that its a fun 18 holes for the golfers with a best-ball format that allows each golfer to play with a teammate. Auffert played with Conn.
“It was really fun,” Auffert said. “She is probably one of my favorite people to play with because she kinda lightens the mood the whole time. She makes jokes the whole time, so we had a good time.”
Pargas played with Watkins and the pairing complimented each other well with Watkins knocking six strokes off of Pargas’ 87 for a best-ball score of 81.
“I think me and Ainsley just have such good chemistry,” Pargas said. “We kept a positive attitude throughout the whole round and that was really important to the outcome of my score.”
Jaster and Phillips also formed a good team as Phillips took seven strokes of Jaster’s 91 for a best-ball score of 84. Webb and Crawford played together as well and had a best-ball score of 104.
The early-season tournament gave Maryville a good look at the rest of the Midland Empire Conference as Savannah, Bishop LeBlond, Benton, Lafayette, Chillicothe and Cameron also participated. Maryville won the tournament by 29 strokes as the scoring was done by combining each team’s top-2 best-ball scores.
“Obviously everybody has improved from years before,” Auffert said. “We got first, which is exciting so you can really see everyone’s improvement. I can’t wait to see what happens the rest of the season.”
Maryville finished with a 161 while East Atchison and South Harrison tied for second with 190 each. East Buchanan had a 195 and Chillicothe was the second-highest finishing MEC team with a 208.
“I’m just so happy to see my team do well and I’m excited to see where it takes us,” Pargas said.
The Spoofhounds host Cameron on Wednesday for a dual before being off until next Tuesday when they host Mid-Buchanan.
“It has been a good summer,” Ricks said. “Alayna is there as a sophomore and then the seniors — it is their time.”