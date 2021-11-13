MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have won a district football title in nine of the last ten seasons, but as the team prepared for that ninth one on Friday, it was memories of the the one they didn’t get that drove the seniors who were sophomore in 2019 when they lost 29-28 in the district championship to Lathrop.
“I remember my sophomore year when we lost and those seniors were out here crying,” Maryville senior Drew Spire said. “I didn’t want that, no other senior wanted that, no one on our team wanted that. We had something to play for.”
Spire and the rest of the senior class led the way in the Friday’s 33-6 victory over Macon to win the Class 2, District 7 championship.
“Just knowing coming into this game, it was our last night — our last time playing under these lights on this field,” Maryville senior quarterback Connor Drake said. “Next Saturday will be in the daylight. So just coming out here, dominating like we did is just a special feeling.”
For the second-straight playoff game, senior Tyler Siemer set the tone early on with an explosive play. Last week against Trenton, he took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. This week, it was the third play from scrimmage.
Siemer took a handoff around the left side of the line, threw a would-be tackler off with a stiff arm and sprinted 70 yards for the game’s first points.
“Once you see it, you just go,” Siemer said.
After a the teams swapped punts, a fumble gave Macon a short field and the Tigers capitalized with a 22-yard touchdown drive. The Tigers botched the extra point and Maryville took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Spoofhounds answered with a 12-play, 67-yard drive which senior quarterback Connor Drake capped off himself with a 3-yard touchdown run. Drake has been much more of a running threat in his second year as the team’s starting quarterback.
“My confidence has gone up so much from last year that I’m not afraid that if it is not there, don’t make the dumb mistake and throw an interception — but take off and use my legs,” Drake said.
The Tigers, again, messed up on special teams and jumped off-side on Maryville’s extra-point try. With half the distance to the goal, the Hounds sent the offense back onto the field and Drew Burns leapt in for the 2-point play and a 2-score lead at 15-6.
The defense handled matters from there, keeping the explosive Macon offense off the scoreboard for the rest of the night.
“Our defense is unbelievable,” Drake said. “They’ve done really well shutting people down. Knowing that as an offensive player, that you can go out there, execute your job and your defense has your back — it is an unbelievable feeling.”
The Hound offense was added on to the lead in the second half with Cooper Loe breaking a 38-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
“We got some backs who can really go,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Tyler Siemer is one of them, Cooper is another one, Drew Spire, Drew Burns. We got Adrian (McGee) back tonight and we will get Caden (Stoecklein) back soon. All those guys can really flip the script and take a long way.”
Drake added a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard strike to Cameron Jenkins after Kyle Stuart nearly returned a punt for a touchdown.
Boston Hageman got another short field for the Spoofhounds after his interception and Spire provided the final margin with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 33-6 final score.
“A district championship is something to be very proud of and you need to always be hungry for it,” Webb said.
The Spoofhounds will have another chance to play in front of their home crowd next week when they host Richmond (10-1) on Saturday afternoon.
“You got to earn the right to play on Saturday and that is what we did,” Webb said.
Richmond beat St. Michael the Archangel 70-14 on Friday in the Class 2, District 8 championship game.
“I know it is going to be a tough game,” Siemer said. “They have a good offense and a good defense, so it is going to fun.”