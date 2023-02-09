TARKIO, Mo. — The Spoofhound wrestling team was able to add the Tarkio Tournament to its schedule and get on the mats one more time against an opponent before districts. Wednesday’s trip proved to be a productive one.
The Spoofhounds won the 6-team boys tournament with 55.5 team points — 24.5 better than second-place Rock Port. Stanberry was third, East Atchison was fourth, University Academy was fifth and North Andrew was sixth.
Senior Abby Swink won her match in the girls’ tournament to win her weight class and the Spoofhounds added five champions in the boys’ tournament.
The most exciting match of the day came from senior Maven Vette in his final match against East Atchison’s Sam Litherbury. Vette has a 27-22 record this season while Litherbury is 15-6.
“I don’t know if you saw this, but I had Kort (Watkins) slap me before the match,” Vette said. “That was to reset my mindset. I go into that match thinking just white space and I am fully driven to just go at it and do everything I can.”
The two wrestlers traded reversals until it was a 4-4 match in the first period, when Litherbury flipped Vette to his back and picked up three near-fall points with 19 seconds left in the period.
Vette looked like he was destined to get pinned as the East Atchison wrestler attempted to finish it out. Vette refused to quit though and managed to contort his body and avoid the pin.
“If half my body is twisted, say the lower half — if I twist it over, I may be cranking my entire body out and it may be really uncomfortable, but it forces my entire body out,” Vette said. “… A lot of it is really painful because they are twisting on your neck, but you just have to fight through it. It is a matter of getting the right limb through and you just gotta keep pushing.”
Litherbury went up 6-4 in the second period, but Vette closed the second with a takedown and nearly had back points as time expired, but settled for a 6-6 match going into the final period.
Vette owned the third period with an 8-2 period for a 14-8 decision. That made him the champion at 175 pounds after he had pinned University Academy’s Jarel Stone earlier in the night.
“I feel very prepared,” Vette said of districts. “I have been pushing my limit over and over and over.”
Vette’s fellow senior in the lineup, heavyweight Kort Watkins, had a less exciting night, but a productive one. Watkins (39-5) pinned both his opponents — East Atchison’s Bo Peregrine (17-11) in 12 seconds and University Academy’s Oscar Sauceda (19-10) in the second period — for the heavyweight championship.
At 132 pounds, Tucker Turner (33-12) continued his strong season with a 3-0 day and a championship. Turner put on a takedown clinic in his first match against Stanberry’s Russell Kerwin and earned a technical fall with a 19-3 victory.
He pinned his next two opponents to win the title.
The Spoofhounds had a pair of freshmen earn titles and confidence in the lead up to districts with Xander Brown and Sadler Viau each going 2-0 and winning their weight classes.
Viau (22-18) — a first-year wrestler — found himself in a defensive battle against Rock Port’s Bracton Cook to begin the night. The two wrestlers were scoreless going into the third period.
Viau got a quick escape to begin the third and the freshman got on his offense with a takedown and ride out with 44 seconds left for a 3-0 win.
“When you are in that defensive position, you know you need a takedown,” Viau said. “You know you need points. You got to go out there with a dog mentality.”
Viau secured the championship against University Academy senior Eusavio Williams (22-17). Viau built an early lead and pinned him in the second period.
“It has been a journey,” Viau said of his first year wrestling. “It has been a lot of technique — just knowing what certain things are and how to do them. I'm just figuring things out as I go.”
Brown (15-30) is another wrestler who came into the season new to the sport. He was able to cap his regular season with a 2-0 day and a tournament championship.
“It feels really good,” Brown said. “Especially being a freshman and being able to get that off my shoulders. Especially against two really good opponents that I had there.”
The 157 pounder was dominant in his first match with a 7-0 lead in the second period before he was able to pin University Academy’s Mark Shears.
Brown didn’t slow down in his finals match with Rock Port’s Quentin Jackson. Brown got a quick takedown and overcame two locked-hands penalties to get a pin with three seconds left in the first period.
“I’ve grown mentally a lot,” Brown said. “After our first tournament in Lenox and after I lost both my matches, I was really down on myself, putting negative thoughts in. But as the season grew, it was like, ‘OK, I’m slowly winning and I’m slowly getting better.’ I’m getting there, so I just need to keep working, keep doing what I want to do, wrestle my matches and stay calm.”
Freshman Cash Dew (32-13) finished his tournament 1-1 and took second at 113 pounds. Tanner Turner (31-15), Blake Wallace (13-17) and Dayn Henderson (29-21) each only got to wrestle once and took second in their weight classes. Grayson Hess (13-32) had two matches and finished third.
Seniors Clara Viau and Swink will represent the Spoofhounds this weekend at the district tournament in Kearney. Wrestling will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and continue at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The boys district tournament is next weekend at Excelsior Springs. It will run Friday and Saturday with wrestling beginning at 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. on the respective days.
“I’m really excited for that because it will be a great learning experience,” Brown said. “My mindset is to go in there with a plan and try to execute it.”