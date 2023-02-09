23-02-16 Wres Xander.jpg
Maryville freshman Xander Brown turns his opponent on Wednesday at the Tarkio Tournament

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TARKIO, Mo. — The Spoofhound wrestling team was able to add the Tarkio Tournament to its schedule and get on the mats one more time against an opponent before districts. Wednesday’s trip proved to be a productive one.

The Spoofhounds won the 6-team boys tournament with 55.5 team points — 24.5 better than second-place Rock Port. Stanberry was third, East Atchison was fourth, University Academy was fifth and North Andrew was sixth.

