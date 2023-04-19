SMITHVILLE, Mo. — With over half of the track and field regular season, the Maryville boys and girls track and field teams are hitting their stride at just the right time.
The Spoofhound boys team placed second overall with 167.5 points, trailing only host Smithville, while the girls took third place with 103.5 points in the eight-team meet at the Warrior Relays in Smithville.
Maryville coach Rodney Bade was pleased overall with how his teams performed despite several long trips and meets recently.
“Today was good,” he said. “It's a little bit of a smaller meet with only eight schools so we were able to put three kids in each event which is great for some of our developing kids. This is a tough part of the year where we are racing a lot and also trying to improve every meet so there's just a lot going on.”
Senior Keaton Stone was the top individual point earner for Maryville winning both the long jump and triple jump with distances of 6.71m and 12.81m respectively. The Central Missouri commit placed second in the pole vault and was part of the winning 4x400m relay team which recorded a time of 3:35.92.
“I thought my performance was pretty good,” he said. “A really nice (personal record) in long jump and pole vault and overall just a good performance throughout the day.”
It was a stout day for the Maryville sprinters on both the boys and girls side of the ledger. The boys won the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:33.72 and the girls 4x100m relay team took first with a time of 53.21.
“It was a good day for sprinters,” Bade said. “They had a lot of opportunities to run fast since it wasn't quite as windy. Our sprinters and jumpers, things are clicking.”
For the girls, Brylee Acklin was the top Spoofhound individual point earner as the freshman won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.47 and a pair of third place finishes in both the long jump and triple jump to go with a seventh place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.
Junior Ava Dumke won the javelin with a throw of 38.1 meters.
Senior Jesus Flores, also a Central Missouri commit, won the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.5.
There were also a multitude of point earners for the Spoofhound boys on the track.
Sophomore Dylan Meyer was second in the 400-meter dash, while junior Wyatt Garner and freshman Tuan Jacobson took third and fourth respectively in the 100-meter dash.
Freshman Sadler Viau took second in the 110-meter hurdles, while sophomore Kole Zarbano was fourth and had a fifth place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x100m relay team took third place and the 4x800m relay was sixth. Flores also had a top-eight finish in the 200-meter dash.
In distance running on the boys side, sophomore Bradley Deering was second in the 1600-meter run and junior Connor Blackford was second in the 3200-meter run. Junior Colton Berry came in fourth in the 800-meter run
In the girls running events, freshman Meah Schommer took third in the 400-meter dash with sophomore Avery Derr right behind her in fourth place. Junior Ella Schulte was third in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
Freshman Gwyn Bilke was fourth in the 100-meter dash and had a top-eight run in the 200-meter dash.
Sophomore Katherine Pohren was fourth in the 3200-meter run and finished in fifth place in the 1600-meter run.
The 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams were each fifth and freshman Isabella Kinderknecht was sixth in the 800-meter run.
It was an equally impressive day overall for jumpers and throwers.
On the boys side, sophomore Carson Sterling had second place throws in both the shot put and discus.
Senior Caden Stoecklein was second in the javelin, while fellow senior Adrian McGee also had a top-eight finish.
In the shot put freshman Phoenix Phillips earned seventh place, while senior Kort Watkins had a top-eight finish. Sophomore Titus McKim was seventh in the discus.
In girls throwing events, Ellie Wilnerd took fourth place in the discus while fellow sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle was fifth in the shot put.
As both the boys and girls throwers continue to rack up points for the Spoofhounds. Sterling believes that he and his fellow throwers constantly push each other to get better and that at this time of the year it is vital.
“It's really important, especially in throws because you can get to a point where you just stagnate, but we just keep going up and this puts in a good place for districts,” he said.
In other field events, junior Ainsley Watkins was fourth in the girls pole vault.
On the boys side, Garner was fifth in the long jump and Viau added a sixth-place leap in the triple jump, while also finishing seventh in the pole vault. Flores took sixth in high jump and sophomore Titus McKim also had a top-eight finish
With the consistent top finishes as a team in meets for both the boys and girls as well as the outstanding individual performances, Stone as one of the leaders for the Spoofhounds sees how much he and his teammates are constantly improving.
“The team is really starting to come together and see that throughout all the events, whether it's the throws, the running or the field events,” he said. “This is a very complete team that I think can have lots of kids go very, very far. I'm really excited to see how far this can go.”
The Spoofhounds next compete in the Mineral Water Classic on Friday in Excelsior Springs.
Kansas Relays
Three Spoofhounds earned invitations to last Friday’s Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas.
Keaton Stone took 13th in the triple jump, jumping 43-feet-4 for a season-best.
Jesus Flores was 31st in the 400-meter dash while Ella Schulte represented the Spoofhound girls and finished 22nd in the 100-meter hurdles.
Winnetonka Invitational
The Hounds competed in Kansas City last Thursday and Ava Dumke set a school-record in the javelin with a 41.41-meter throw to take first. Freshman Brylee Acklin was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Carson Sterling was second in the boys discus. Wyatt Garner was second in the long jump and Connor Blackford was second in the 1,600-meter run.