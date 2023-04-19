DSC_0281.JPG
Maryville senior Keaton Stone lands a long jump at the Warrior Relays in Smithville on Tuesday. Stone took first place in the event, along with a top finish in the triple jump. The boys placed second overall at the meet.

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — With over half of the track and field regular season, the Maryville boys and girls track and field teams are hitting their stride at just the right time.

The Spoofhound boys team placed second overall with 167.5 points, trailing only host Smithville, while the girls took third place with 103.5 points in the eight-team meet at the Warrior Relays in Smithville.

