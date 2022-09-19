MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys’ soccer team has won 20 of its past 23 meetings with their rival Savannah. The Spoofhounds kept that success going with a 8-0 victory on Monday night at the Hound Pound.
With many of the starters cheering on the junior varsity from the sideline in the blowout, it was freshman Connor Moore who triggered the mercy rule with a goal with 36 minutes left in the second half.
“Savannah and us are rivals because we are so close — so in every sport, we are rivals,” Maryville junior Kason Teale said. “It is always nice to get an 8-0 win and boost our confidence.”
Moore found the back of the net and the freshman got a quick ride for the celebration as senior Maven Vette threw him over his shoulder. While the scores in the rivalry have been lop-sided, Monday was the first mercy rule in the Highway 71 Showdown since a 10-0 win in 2017 for Maryville.
Paired with last week’s 5-0 win over Chillicothe, Maryville (5-2; 2-0 MEC) has had a dominant start to the conference season after a non-conference season filled with tests including losses to Class 3 programs Warrensburg and Kearney.
“Those are very strong teams and they just made us better,” Teale said.
The start to the game was just as good as the overall start to the MEC season. Just over five minutes into the match, freshman Tuan Jacobson scored the evening’s first goal. The freshman has been a big addition to the attack this season.
“Coming into the year with Lane (Hazen) and Tuan, the first few games it was a little choppy, but we’ve really worked together,” Teale said of his new forwards. “Last game, I think Lane had two or three goals and Tuan had two this game.”
Senior forward Truett Haer got on the board next. The Spoofhounds were timing their runs well all evening and Savannah keeper Sutton Snipes was aggressive coming out of the net, so patience was a key for the Hounds to get around Snipes.
“Being patient is the main thing I’ve had to improve on this year at forward,” Haer said.
The play of the day was a quick touch by Teale who made a long cross to Jacobson, hitting him in stride for a strike into the back of the net with 23:30 left in the half.
“Tuan just called it back-post and I put it in there,” Teale said. “He had an amazing one-touch finish right into the goal.”
Haer made it 4-0 before the water break. The momentum continued to grow with Haer and Teale each scoring in the next five minutes to build the lead to 6-0.
Teale capped the half with just under nine minutes to play with the Hounds’ seventh goal.
The Hounds starting offensive attack came out after the seventh goal, but the junior varsity continued to put the pressure on Savannah. That pressure paid off with Moore’s goal early in the second half.
For the Spoofhound defense, it is the second-straight shutout for junior keeper Jaxson Staples. The All-State keeper heard it from his teammates after the match that he had an easy job because of how well the Hounds stifled the Savannah attack.
Centerbacks Marcus Henggeler and Boyd Gallaher were solid all evening in front of Staples as well as the rest of the defensive line with Gabe Baldwin and Will Thornsberry.
“I trust every single person on our back line and I know that we can all hold our own,” Gallaher said. “I really think that there are no big holes in our defense, and it has shown.”
The Spoofhounds will be on the road to face winless Cameron (0-3, 0-1 MEC) on Thursday before a pivotal MEC showdown with Bishop LeBlond (7-1, 2-0 MEC) next Thursday in St. Joseph.
“Going into every game this year, we will be confident knowing that if we play our best, we can beat any team,” Teale said.