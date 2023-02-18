MARYVILLE, Mo. — Not many times does a rivalry win leave a sour taste in one’s mouth, but the Spoofhound boys basketball team was not happy with January 20’s 55-53 win over Savannah.
The Spoofhounds (21-4; 5-1 MEC) wanted to bounce-back from that lackluster showing with Friday’s home game against Savannah (4-23; 1-6 MEC) and they accomplished that with a convincing 62-34 victory over their Highway-71 rivals. It is the fifth-straight victory for the Hounds in the series and 22nd win in the last 23 editions of the rivalry.
“Beating any team by 30 is incredible, but to do it to our 71-Showdown rival team is just that much better,” Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein said. “… We were disappointed with our performance last time in Savannah, and I think we made up for that tonight.”
Maryville celebrated the win with the coach who started the 22-of-23 run of success, Mike Kuwitzky, being honored with a plaque on the wall of the Hound Pound.
“Against Savannah, it is always a great atmosphere here and there,” Maryville junior Derek Quinlin said. “It is always a great rivalry and I feel like our fans came and showed a lot of great support and it helped us a lot.”
Kuwitzky saw this year’s Hounds get off to a slow offensive start as Savannah senior Ethan Dudeck put his team up 6-5 with a basket inside. Dudeck single-handedly kept his team in the game early with nine of their first 13 points.
The Hounds were able to close the quarter on a 7-0 run fueled by the team’s defense with Derek Quinlin hitting a 3-pointer then Peyton McCollum getting a steal and layup. McCollum then tied Dudeck up under the basket before Quinlin ended the quarter with a score and a 12-6 lead.
“After that slow, sluggish start, I think they moved the ball well and had very good defense,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “A lot of times their defensive energy translates into positive points for us.”
After not scoring in the first quarter, Caden Stoecklein got rolling in the second quarter with 12 of the Hounds’ 14 points. After Savannah got to within 21-15, Stoecklein scored the final five points of the quarter to extend the halftime lead to 26-15.
“We played a little tight in the first quarter, but after that, things started opening up and shots started falling,” Caden Stoecklein said. “The hoop just seems to get bigger and bigger throughout the game sometimes.”
After missing some shots they normally hit early on, it was a shooting clinic for the Hounds in the third quarter. Maryville scored on the first four possessions of the half with McCollum, Quinlin and Stoecklein each hitting 3-pointers and the only trip that wasn’t a 3-pointer being a Keaton Stone steal where he fed Quinlin for a layup.
“Once we got into the game and got more comfortable with the game, I feel like we shot a lot better,” Quinlin said.
The run made the score 37-16 and the teams traded scores until a Savannah basket to open the fourth quarter cut the margin to 45-29. Maryville responded with a 14-0 run to trigger the running clock at 59-29. A Quinlin 3-pointer gave Maryville its largest lead at 62-31 before both teams cleared their benches for the final couple minutes.
Caden Stoecklein and Quinlin each turned in 20-point nights as Stoecklein led all scorers with 23 and Quinlin had 20. McCollum added 13 while Drew Burns had four and Stone had two.
While the three guards provided much of the offensive firepower on Friday, Stoecklein made sure to credit Burns and Stone for helping set the tone as Burns was coming off a career-high 21 points in Tuesday’s win over Creston.
“We have so many weapons across the board,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Me, Peyton and Derek — we can score at all three levels, then our last game against Creston, Drew Burns was scoring from all three levels and it was just awesome to see that. He doesn’t get enough credit for what he does defensively, so just to watch him come out and score 21 was awesome. Keaton has been playing great on and off the ball. The biggest thing with him is that when he comes with energy, we are a hard team to beat.”
Lafayette (16-6; 7-0 MEC) wrapped up an outright MEC title on Friday by beating St. Pius X to cap an undefeated conference season. Maryville will have a chance to secure second with a game against Chillicothe (12-10; 2-3 MEC) on Thursday. Lafayette and Maryville also will be the top two seeds in the Class 4, District 16 bracket when that is released Saturday.
“We are feeling very confident,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Especially playing our conference in districts, because it is team for team the same. We are playing really well as a team. We are moving the ball really well on offense. We are playing really well on defense. I’d say that is the biggest thing because defense will take us where we want to go.”