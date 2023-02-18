23-02-23 MHS Caden5.jpg
Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein makes a pass on Friday against Savannah in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Not many times does a rivalry win leave a sour taste in one’s mouth, but the Spoofhound boys basketball team was not happy with January 20’s 55-53 win over Savannah.

The Spoofhounds (21-4; 5-1 MEC) wanted to bounce-back from that lackluster showing with Friday’s home game against Savannah (4-23; 1-6 MEC) and they accomplished that with a convincing 62-34 victory over their Highway-71 rivals. It is the fifth-straight victory for the Hounds in the series and 22nd win in the last 23 editions of the rivalry.

